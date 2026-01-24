 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: SoraNews24
food

Is McDonald’s Japan’s Mushroom Mountain and Bamboo Shoot Village McFlurry worth the hype?

0 Comments
By Oona McGee, SoraNews24
TOKYO

On 21 January, McDonald’s made a bold attempt to stop a war in Japan by bringing two chocolatey foes together in one McFlurry. Called Kinoko no Yama to Takenoko no Sato (“Mushroom Mountain and Bamboo Shoot Village“), this mouthful of a McFlurry contains two types of iconic chocolate-coated cookies that are often pitted against each other due to their similarities, making it a historic moment in the sweets world.

▼ The two cookies, both by Meiji, are Kinoko no Yama…

screenshot-2026-01-26-at-6-57-03.png

▼ …and Takenoko no Sato.

screenshot-2026-01-26-at-6-57-12.png

Chocolate lovers are proud to voice their preference amongst the above two sweets, so much so that Meiji holds “General Election” popularity contests to find out which one reigns supreme in what’s known as the “Kinoko-Takenoko War“.

So what will fans think about a McFlurry that contains not one but both varieties of chocolate cookie?

▼ To find out, we purchased one for ourselves, handing over 380 yen for the privilege.

screenshot-2026-01-26-at-6-57-20.png

According to McDonald’s, the two famous cookies aren’t the only things you’ll find inside this new McFlurry, as it also contains a smooth soft serve ice cream base, and two different types of chocolate sauce. Peering into the battlefield, the mushroom and bamboo shoot cookies were still intact, which was a surprise as we were sure they would’ve been chopped up during the blending process.

screenshot-2026-01-26-at-6-57-28.png

Keeping them intact was a nice touch, providing maximum visual impact for this unlikely pairing of foes. It was almost as if they were standing off against each other, defiant to the very end while vying for our attention.

The mushroom-shaped cookies, which have more of the cookie part exposed, provided a magnificent crunch that contrasted beautifully with the smoothness of the ice cream. On the other hand, the Bamboo Shoots felt moist, blending well with the soft serve, proving that each cookie has its own merits that can amplify the other when ice cream brings them together.

screenshot-2026-01-26-at-6-57-37.png

The chocolate sauce also does a great job enhancing the flavors, helping to bring the chocolate to the fore like some sort of behind-the-scenes hero. It turned out to be a fantastically delicious McFlurry, and a very Japanese one, not only in terms of ingredients but in terms of the harmony between them.

It just goes to show that even the fiercest of foes can become friends if a greater force brings them together. If you’ve long been a fan of one of these chocolates, or completely new to them, this McFlurry will make you fall in love with them both, and you can try it while it’s available until the end of March.

Photos©SoraNews24

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Rivalry between mushrooms and bamboo shoots in Japan as people vote for their favourite chocolate

-- Japan’s choco mushroom snacks hold fashion show with designer Junko Koshino【Video】

-- McDonald’s Japan reveals the pocket monster flavour for the new Pokémon McFlurry

© SoraNews24

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

Recipe: Yuzu Pavlova

Savvy Tokyo

Food

The Best Christmas Dining Offers in Tokyo For The 2025 Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Candied Kumquat Recipe: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit With An Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Winter Vegetables To Buy in Japan This Season

Savvy Tokyo

Food

The Viral 3D Fruit-Shaped Ice Creams Are Finally Coming to Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo To Try This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Food

B-Kyu Gurume: The Best Of Cheap Japanese Comfort Food

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Nabe: Famous Hot Pot Flavors To Try in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Thanksgiving in Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe: Spread The Love This Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Food

What’s A Bal? Friendly Fusion Izakaya Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Japanese Superfoods: Wasabi

Savvy Tokyo