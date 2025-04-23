Japan’s largest indie ice cream convention returns to Tokyo in Golden Week

By SoraNews24

It probably doesn’t get brought up as often as it should, but Japan has a very rich and diverse array of ice cream. The offerings found in convenience stores and supermarkets like the Jumbo Monaka and Yukimi Daifuku are excellent examples of this, but beyond all that, there’s an even larger ecosystem of frozen treats off the beaten path in Japan.

Once a year, these hidden gems of Japanese ice cream are celebrated at Aipaku, the nation’s largest ice cream convention of its kind. This year marks its 10th anniversary and as a result, it will be called Aipaku Premium and bring even more creamy goodness to Shinjuku Sumitomo Building Triangle Square from April 25 to May 6 to coincide with the frequent public holidays that make up Golden Week in Japan.

From all corners of the country, over 180 types of ice cream from 36 brands, many of which you’ll likely never have heard of unless you lived in their area, will be available. To give you but a brief taste, the silky smooth Mint Soft Serve made by Hakka’Do in Kitami, Hokkaido, will be there combining the great tastes of Japanese peppermint, Hokkaido sugar, and fresh milk from the northern areas of Hokkaido.

▼ Mint Soft Serve (600 yen)

There will also be the Triple Taster from Million Dollar Ice Cream Parlor, a local ice cream shop in Yokosuka, Kanagawa, that offers American-inspired flavors incorporating the tastes of cookie dough and even bacon. It’s unclear what flavors will be in this three-scoop sampler though.

▼ Triple Taster (850 yen)

Caffe La Pesca in Yamanashi Prefecture will bring their Lots of “Mo” made with peaches (“momo” in Japanese) grown on their very own farm right next to the cafe. These particular peaches have skins so delicate they can be eaten along with the fruit and are also mixed into their gelato for added texture.

▼ Lots of “Mo” (930 yen)

Also from Yamanashi, Kikyoya will be serving its Kikyo Shingen Gelato Kiwami, which is vanilla gelato with Kikyo Shingen Sticks using kuromitsu sugar syrup and kinako roasted soybean powder. There’s also a Kikyo Shingen Mochi Manju snack on top, which is like a snack cake filled with kuromitsu, mochi, and sweet bean paste.

▼ Kikyo Shingen Gelato Kiwami (540 yen)

For the first time ever, there will also be an Ice Cream Mini Museum curated by Iceman Fukutome, a leading expert on ice cream in Japan. It will chronicle the evolution of ice cream and its marketing in Japan over the years and showcase some rare and unique products that have popped up.

There will also be a lot of ice cream merch for sale under the brand of Ice Cream Holic.

One potential problem with an event like this is that it’s just too much ice cream to eat at once. To help with that, cooler bags and dry ice will be sold so you can get some frozen treats to go too. In fact, it’ll also be possible to order the ice cream offered at Aipaku from its own online store and have it delivered to your home in Japan.

One of the main goals of Aipaku is to raise awareness of the many outstanding independent ice cream businesses across Japan.

Event information

Ice Cream Expo Aipaku Premium Tokyo 2025 / アイスクリーム万博「あいぱく® Premium TOKYO 2025」

Address: Shinjuku Sumitomo Building Triangle Square 新宿住友ビル 三角広場

Tokyo, Shinjuku-ku, Nishihinjuku 2-6-1

東京都新宿区西新宿2丁目6番1号

Event period: 25 April – 6 May

Open: 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Admission: Adults 450 yen in advance, Children free

Mini Museum admission separate, Check the ticket website for more info

*Be aware that admission and most booths will only accept cashless payment.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

