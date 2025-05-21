Japanese Bake Cheese Tart chain reopens with an even cheesier menu of sweet cheese treats

By Krista Rogers, SoraNews24

Given the relative lack of cheese choices in a typical Japanese supermarket, it’s easy to forget that Japan can make some really good cheese-based desserts. From the cat-shaped Neko Neko Cheesecake to Criollo’s Phantom Cheesecake – heck, even Starbucks’ Baked Cheesecake Frappuccino a few years back–we’ve never encountered a cheesecake that we didn’t like there.

Cheese confectionary specialty shops even exist, too. For instance, the first Bake Cheese Tart shop opened its doors in 2014. Beginning on April 12, locations of the chain within Japan have rebranded under a revamped image that’s sure to make cheese lovers everywhere have an un-brie-livably gouda day. From here on out, the store won’t just sell its classic cheese tarts, but has expanded to offer a variety of cheese-based sweet treats. We finally got a chance to swing by a location to see the new menu for ourselves on a recent day.

Specifically, we stopped by the shop inside of JR Omiya Station in Saitama Prefecture. The exterior of the shop was painted in a lovely lilac blue color.

It was clear that the chain is really leaning into the rebranding angle, using fancy, literary-sounding words in its advertisements, too.

Its logo is also simple yet stylish.

The display case was a feast for the eyes in itself, featuring standard freshly baked cheese tarts as well as rotating, limited-edition versions such as the Milky Matcha Cheese Tart and the Rich Blueberry Cheese Tart that will be available until the end of this month.

Our mission, however, was to sample the three permanent cheese tart fixtures on the menu. We were especially eager to try the new Burnt Caramel Baked Cheesecake Tart (351 yen), which made us salivate simply from the sound of it.

The heavenly, rich aroma of burnt caramel over a bed of Hokkaido-sourced cream cheese mousse wafted from the cake.

Taking a bite, it was an exquisite balance of crispy crust and soft interior. The slightly bitter caramel also added the perfect accent, making it a divine treat for grown-ups.

Next, we couldn’t help but lap up the sight of the new Milky Mascarpone Cheese Tart (351 yen) with our eyes.

Made using Hokkaido-sourced mascarpone cheese, this tart has an elegant, petal-like outer contour.

In contrast to the bitter edge of the previous tart, this one consisted of an overall milky flavor with a gently sweet milk sauce and an incredibly smooth texture with just the right amount of crunch from the crumble topping. It was a light but fully satisfying dessert.

Finally, we couldn’t pass up a chance to sample the beloved Original Cheese Tart (250 yen), which hasn’t undergone any changes in the midst of the brand’s renewal. It also still remains the brand’s No. 1 most popular menu item.

We have to say – we have absolutely no problem going back to the basics in this sense.

The original tart was soft, delectable, and perfection in a tart. It seems like the ultimate comfort food for when you need a little pick-me-up.

By the way, baked goods aren’t the only thing on sale at Bake Cheese Tart. For instance, you can also enjoy this soft serve ice cream (6.5 swirls!) as featured on the Japanese talk show Matsuko no Shiranai Sekai.

In addition, boxed cheese cookies and souffle cakes make perfect small gifts for friends or yourself after a long day.

A list of all Bake Cheese Tart locations can be found on its official website here. Beginning on June 1, the store will also swap out its current limited-edition flavors and will begin selling Chocolate Banana Cheese Tarts and Honey Lemon Cheese Tarts.

Reference: Bake Cheese Tart, PR Times

All images © SoraNews24

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Randy’s Donuts opens first-ever branch in Japan, brings L.A.’s donuts to Tokyo【Photos】

-- Mini Japanese cheese tarts from Pablo are the sweets we’ve all been searching for

-- How to customise Starbucks Japan’s Baked Cheesecake Frappuccino and give it the taste of tiramisu

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2025/05/20/japanese-bake-cheese-tart-chain-reopens-with-an-even-cheesier-menu-of-sweet-cheese-treats/

© SoraNews24