Kanagawa sake shines at World Sake Day celebrations

Kanagawa’s artisanal sake is gaining increasing recognition in the U.S. market, celebrated for its deep connection to local tradition and natural resources. Benefiting from the pure waters of the Tanzawa Mountains and centuries-old craftsmanship, the prefecture's sake stood out during recent World Sake Day events.

World Sake Day, held annually on October 1, honors Japanese sake and its cultural roots in "Nihonshu no Hi" (Sake Day), celebrated with various sake-related events leading up to this date. This year, Kanagawa’s sake took center stage, drawing attention from international connoisseurs at events across the cities. Izumibashi, Kikkawa, Kumazawa, and Nakazawa breweries, all from Kanagawa and currently distributing to the U.S., were notably featured.

Kanagawa Prefecture collaborated with Kuraichi, Brooklyn's largest sake specialty store, to host a series of tasting events leading up to the main celebration, allowing visitors to experience the unique qualities of its sake. The festivities culminated on October 4 at World Sake Day NYC 2024 in Williamsburg's W Loft, where Kanagawa Prefecture set up a dedicated booth to prominently feature its exceptional sake among several other prominent displays, capturing the attention of event attendees.

As Kanagawa's sake continues to fascinate the U.S. market, it reflects the prefecture's commitment to quality and tradition. Four standout breweries presented their finest sakes, each showcasing unique craftsmanship and flavor profiles.

Izumibashi Sake Brewery – Izumibashi "Kurotonbo" Aged Kimoto Junmai

Brewed using the labor-intensive kimoto method and aged for two years, "Kurotonbo" offers a smooth, complex flavor. Its subtle aroma and delicate flavors shine when served slightly warm, making it a perfect match for rich, oily dishes.

Kikkawa Jozo Brewery – Afuri “Terra/Y” Yamahai Junmai Muroka Nama Genshu

Brewed with mineral-rich water from Mount Afuri, this sake features a robust, aromatic profile, thanks to its low-temperature fermentation. Its balance of polished rice (polishing ratio is 90%), koji, and Yamahai acid production pairs exceptionally well with blue cheeses, mushroom risotto, and charcuterie.

Kumazawa Brewing Company – Tensei “Song of the Sea” Junmai Ginjo

Inspired by a Chinese proverb, "Song of the Sea" embodies clarity and purity. Using special Yeast Number 9, this sake delivers rich aromas of apple, banana, and melon with crisp, clean flavors, making it perfect for a variety of dishes.

Nakazawa Sake Brewery – "S.tokyo" Matsumidori Junmai Ginjo

Having just arrived in the U.S. market this August, "S.tokyo" is gaining attention for its refined sweetness and refreshing acidity. Crafted with the rare yeast, “Saccharomyces tokyo NAKAZAWA”, it offers gentle floral aromas and notes of ripe melon, best enjoyed chilled in a wine glass and paired with meat dishes.

Kanagawa’s sake is quickly becoming a favorite among U.S. sake lovers, showcasing the perfect blend of tradition and innovation.

For more information about these sakes, click here.

