KFC Japan’s Creamy Croquette Chicken Filet Sandwich wants to comfort you this winter

If you're living in Japan and the double impact of the winter weather and increasingly worrisome effects of the novel coronavirus are leaving you feeling gloomy and cold to the core, then a delicious warm meal may help you through the day.

If you read our recent review of the best croquette shops in Japan, you may be feeling hungry. However, those shops may not deliver, let alone be close to where you live.

Fortunately, it's more likely that KFC has a store near you, and they've partnered with delivery services such as Uber Eats and others, so you can rely on them. And that's great news if you want to try a delicious new cream croquette sandwich...

KFC Japan's Creamy Croquette Chicken Filet Sandwich

You may have tried sandwiches will cream croquettes in them at some other fast-food chains, but probably none like this.

KFC Japan's Creamy Croquette Chicken Filet Sandwich brings together KFC's plump made-fresh-on-premises chicken fillet patty, fresh lettuce, and a seafood-based cream croquette chock full of Sakura Shrimp. If that didn't sound great already, they've drizzled the whole thing with an umami-rich lobster sauce. Sandwiched between toasted rye buns, it's a hearty meal sure to warm you heart and soul.

The Creamy Croquette Chicken Filet Sandwich can be ordered a la carte or as part of a set meal:

Creamy Croquette Chicken Filet Sandwich: 490 yen

Creamy Croquette Chicken Filet Sandwich Combo: 790 yen (Creamy Croquette Chicken Filet Sandwich, small fries, and a medium drink)

Creamy Croquette Chicken Filet Sandwich Deal Box: 990 yen (Creamy Croquette Chicken Filet Sandwich, Boneless Chicken, small fries, a medium drink, and a Mini Apple Pie)

The Creamy Croquette Chicken Filet Sandwich is available while supplies last at all participating KFC locations in Japan.

You can view the most recent English menu here to see all available choices at KFC Japan.

