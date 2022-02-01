Lotteria gives us chocolate burgers for Valentine’s Day in Japan

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24

While a lot of the big name global fast food chains tend to get a lot of attention in Japan, Lotteria is often seen as one of the underdogs, fighting to get a look-in. They know how to put up a good fight, though, with weird and wonderful promotions like this latest one for Valentine’s Day.

That’s right — Lotteria is celebrating the occasion with chocolate, which is synonymous with Valentine’s Day in Japan. The type of chocolate they’ve enlisted for the task is Ghana milk chocolate, from popular brand Lotte, but in true Lotteria style, they’ll be offering it to customers in a rather unconventional way.

Limited to three Lotteria branches only — Shibuya Dogenzaka, Harajuku Takeshita-dori East, and Ikebukuro East Exit — the Valentine’s Day offer is extremely limited, as it’s only available to the first 214 customers at each store who follow the Lotteria Japan Twitter account, retweet the designated promo tweet, and show the retweet to staff.

These customers will receive a kit containing a chocolate bar and burger buns, so they can make a “Valentine Ghana Lotte Ghana Chocolate Burger“. Judging by the visuals, the burger is simple to make — all it involves is opening up the chocolate bar and stuffing it inside the Lotteria bun.

Personally, we wouldn’t be able to resist stuffing a few chips in there to make a Valentine’s Day chocolate butty, or maybe a slab of meat to experiment with the flavours. Either way, it’s an unusual Valentine’s Day gift that we’d love to see make its way to the menu eventually, but for now it’s only available while stocks last, until Feb 14.

Source, images: Lotteria

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Beautiful Starbucks in Kyoto blends into its traditional landscape in more ways than one

-- Mos Burger vs Burger King: Which chip butty is better?

-- Survey ranks Japan’s most popular fast food chains, McDonald’s surprisingly not No. 1

© SoraNews24