McDonald’s Japan giving away free coffee again, from Oct 16 to 19

It was exactly one year ago that McDonald’s Japan announced they were going to give away free coffees to 130 million people – an extremely generous offer considering it exceeded the total number of people in Japan at any given moment by a million or two.

The promotion was for their newly reformulated coffee that they felt once you tried, you’d fall in love with instantly. However, it would appear they weren’t quite satisfied with the results, because McDonald’s is back at it again and gave up on counting with a new four-day stretch of free small-sized hot coffee from Oct 16 to 19.

This time the hours have been extended as well, running from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. rather than the earlier cut-off hour of 7 p.m. last year. That seems fair as we all know many Japanese workers still haven’t left the company by seven.

So, that’s about it. All you have to do is go to any McDonald’s in Japan, walk up to the counter and say, “Gimme my free coffee” – only in Japanese, and with a little more decorum, since those cashiers are human, after all. We’d recommend “Muyro kohi kudasai,” which means “Free coffee, please.”

In celebration of this event, McDonald’s is also giving away 2,000-yen McCards to 100 lucky people. One 2,000 McCard can result in up to 20 more free small coffees in addition to the four (one per day during the giveaway) you can already get for nothing.

To be eligible to win a McCard, all you have to do is reside in Japan, follow the official McDonald’s Japan account, and then retweet one of their tweets which contain the hashtag “#マックのコーヒー無料.” After that, just wait and see if you’re one of the chosen ones. And when you stop by for your free coffee, don’t forget to ask for your free smile too, since they’ve been recently reinstated, to really get infinite bang for your yen.

