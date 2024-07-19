Pizza BENTO to be available at Tokyo Station for limited time

My Domino's, a set for one person, will be relaunched as Pizza BENTO in Tokyo on Monday.

Domino’s Pizza will sell the pizza outside the ticket gates of JR Tokyo Station for a limited time for one week until July 28.

The popular My Domino's, which has sold more than 6.2 million servings since its launch in February 2023, is a compact-sized boxed lunch that is convenient for trips such as vacations and business trips. The renewal has three main points.

-- The price has been set at an affordable 590 yen and up for carry-out so that pizza can be a new option for daily bento boxes.-- -- -- The he pizza has been made compact, with a diameter of 15 centimeters, just the right size for eating, and customers can choose one or two side dishes to suit their preferences. Two categories are available: Value Bento and Premium Bento. -- A 500ml drink or vegetable juice is available for a discounted price of 150 yen, compared to 200 yen for a single drink. The price of the drinks and the bento is less than 1,000 yen, which broadens the range of dining options.

The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (until 6 p.m. on the last day).

Source: Domino's Pizza Japan

