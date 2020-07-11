Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pizza Hut Japan serves up Keema curry and flaming meat sauce pie for summer

By grape Japan
Pizza Hut Japan has been known to offer some spicy slices in the past, including a ghost pepper Russian Roulette pie for Halloween. Their newest spice concoction offers two types of heat, however, and is jokingly called the "slightly spicy half & half." One half of the pizza uses a "flaming meat sauce" and the other half is covered in "burning Keema curry."

The "flaming" half is topped with a chili pepper infused red meat sauce lathered in jalapenos, and the "burning" portion serves up spicy Keema curry on each slice--with another layer of jalapenos to boot.

