Pizza Hut Japan serves up Keema curry and flaming meat sauce pie for summer

Pizza Hut Japan has been known to offer some spicy slices in the past, including a ghost pepper Russian Roulette pie for Halloween. Their newest spice concoction offers two types of heat, however, and is jokingly called the "slightly spicy half & half." One half of the pizza uses a "flaming meat sauce" and the other half is covered in "burning Keema curry."
The "flaming" half is topped with a chili pepper infused red meat sauce lathered in jalapenos, and the "burning" portion serves up spicy Keema curry on each slice--with another layer of jalapenos to boot.
