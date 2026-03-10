 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Pizza Hut
food

Pizza Hut Japan teams up with creator of one of the country’s best kinds of ramen for ramen pizza

1 Comment
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Pizza and ramen have a lot of things in common. For both of them, the first image that springs to mind is of a simple but tasty comfort food, but they have enough history and room for variation that creative chefs have created their own unique versions of the dishes that cater to specific fans’ palates with pinpoint precision.

Of course, in terms of ingredients, ramen and pizza are completely different…or are they? They both have a mix of meaty, starchy, and vegetable elements, and when you really get down to it, the difference between “broth” and “sauce” is really just a matter of the liquid’s thickness and how it’s applied. So with the only barrier between pizza and ramen really not being as high as it at first seems, Pizza Hut Japan is now offering a dish that combines the joys of pizza and ie-kei ramen, one of Japan’s most delicious ramen varieties.

screenshot-2026-03-11-at-14-15-21.png

Ie-kei ramen originated in the city of Yokohama. After several years as a long-haul truck driver, Minoru Yoshimura had become very well acquainted with the respective charms of the rich tonkotsu (pork stock) ramen of west Japan and the lighter soy sauce-based broth ramen of east Japan. Seeking to combine the two, he left the trucking business and opened his own eatery, called Yoshimuraya, in Yokohama in 1974, serving what is now known as ie-kei ramen. Ie-kei’s broth is a tonkotsu/soy sauce hybrid, and it’s become so popular that it’s now a ramen genre unto itself, but many fans say that Yoshimuraya’s (pictured above) is still the best there is.

So when Pizza Hut went looking for its newest partner for its ramen pizza series, Yoshimuraya was a prime candidate, and the two have now combined their talents to create the Yokohama Ie-kei Ramen Pizza.

screenshot-2026-03-11-at-14-15-30.png

It still has a standard pizza crust, but things quickly get much more unorthodox from there. For toppings, you get ramen noodles, broad, short, and chewy in the style that Yoshimuraya makes them. Accompanying them are slices of chashu pork, just like you’d find in a bowl of ramen, and spinach.

The sauce for the Yokohama Ie-kei Ramen Pizza is an original, with a tonkotsu base enhanced with chicken stock, mirroring the chicken oil that Yoshimuraya puts into its broth. Garlic is also often considered an integral part of the ie-kei eating experience, so Pizza Hut supplies a packet of garlic vinegar on the side for you to add to your preference, as well as a packet of nori (dried seaweed) to sprinkle on top.

▼ The 78-year-old Minoru Yoshimura (pictured on the left) working with the Pizza Hut staff to get the flavors of the Yokohama Ie-kei Ramen Pizza just right.

screenshot-2026-03-11-at-14-15-40.png

As with Pizza Hut Japan’s previous ramen pizzas, the Yokohama Ie-kei Ramen Pizza (which is priced at 2,230 yen for a medium) will be available for a limited time, but it’s on sale between now and March 31.

Source, images: Pizza Hut

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Pizza Hut creates Putting our Soul into Every Bite Ramen Pizza with famous Japanese ramen chain

-- Ramen pizza gets a sinful upgrade with Jiro-style version from Pizza Hut Japan

-- Pizza Hut releases a special udon pizza…but only in one part of Japan

© SoraNews24

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Jesus wept!

Have they gone completely mad?

Will I try this? No way Pedro!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

Recipe: Yuzu Pavlova

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Nabe: Famous Hot Pot Flavors To Try in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Top 10 Sakura Afternoon Tea in Tokyo 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Candied Kumquat Recipe: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit With An Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe: Spread The Love This Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Food

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo To Try This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Food

The Best Christmas Dining Offers in Tokyo For The 2025 Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Food

B-Kyu Gurume: The Best Of Cheap Japanese Comfort Food

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Winter Vegetables To Buy in Japan This Season

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Japanese Superfoods: Wasabi

Savvy Tokyo

Food

The Viral 3D Fruit-Shaped Ice Creams Are Finally Coming to Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Thanksgiving in Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo