Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hot corn queso dip Photo: AP
table talk

Queso dip great when fresh corn is around

0 Comments
By Katie Workman
NEW YORK

I've always loved the saying, "everything in moderation, including moderation." This is how I think about cooking and eating in general; I usually like to cook and eat pretty healthily, but sometimes I like to just roll around in cream and butter and cheese. And not low fat cheese.

This hot queso dip is that kind of recipe. But look . there's corn in it too! And scallions! And you can sprinkle radishes on top! That's kind of healthy.

Maybe we should just call this "Hot Corn Dip." Or, "Hot Corn Dip That's So Good You Might Cry a Little, But Not in an Undignified Way."

Yes, definitely, absolutely make this when fresh corn is still around. It's a lovely way to use up those ears of corn that seem to be exploding in the markets from July through September. And even though the corn is of course slightly smothered in cheese and creaminess, you can still taste that sweet, clean flavor.

But don't be shy about using frozen corn off-season, either. Did I mention that it's smothered in cheesy creaminess?

Topping the sultry mixture with some slivered radishes and additional scallions adds more color and crunch and a welcome pop of freshness. I also have added some pickled jalapenos on the top, in case you'd like to bump up the heat.

Basically, you should feel free to poke around in your fridge and find whatever you think would add some color, crunch, heat, texture, etc., and sprinkle that thing all over this dip.

Hot corn queso dip

Servings: 8

Start to finish: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups fresh or frozen and thawed corn kernels

1 cup half and half or whole milk (or a combo)

2 teaspoons pureed chipotle

1 tablespoon canola, vegetable or olive oil

4 scallions, white and light green parts, thinly sliced

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Radishes, sliced scallions, and/or chopped pickled jalapenos to sprinkle on top (optional)

Tortilla chips or pita chips to serve

DIRECTIONS:

In a food processor or a blender, pulse the corn with the milk and chipotle puree until it becomes a coarse puree.

Preheat the broiler. Heat a heavy, medium-size skillet, preferably cast iron, over medium high heat. Add the oil, then add the 4 sliced scallions and stir for about 3 minutes, until they become tender. Add the corn puree and the cheese, and stir frequently until everything is blended and the cheese is melted, about 4 minutes. Transfer the pan to the broiler for about 1 minute until the top is nicely browned. Let it sit for a couple of minutes to thicken up a bit.

Sprinkle on the radishes, scallions and jalapenos as desired and serve in the skillet, warning everyone to mind the hot pan. Serve with the tortilla chips.

Nutrition information per serving: 175 calories; 106 calories from fat; 12 g fat (6 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 28 mg cholesterol; 210 mg sodium; 10 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 9 g protein.

Katie Workman has written two cookbooks focused on easy, family-friendly cooking, "Dinner Solved!" and "The Mom 100 Cookbook." She blogs at http://www.themom100.com/about-katie-workman.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK