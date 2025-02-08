Sakura season begins at Lotteria Japan with new mochi pie and parfait shake

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24

With sakura season fast approaching, stores around Japan are getting ahead of the game by releasing limited-edition cherry blossom treats. One of the first big names to get in on the act is fast food chain Lotteria, who recently unveiled three new menu items, in what they’re calling Lotteria’s Sakura Sweets Fair.

The first item on the menu is the Sakura Parfait Shake (390 yen), which is filled with the soft scent of cherry blossoms, thanks to the sakura-flavored syrup in the body of the drink and the thinly shaved white chocolate and sakura chocolate flakes on top. The parfait-like beverage is deliciously creamy and said to perfectly capture the taste of spring.

Those wanting something a little less creamy can opt for the Sakura Shake (290 yen), which contains the same sakura-flavored syrup as the Parfait Shake, but does away with the cream-and-chocolate topping.

Finally, we have the Sakura Mochi Pie (240 yen), which contains a two-layer filling of cherry blossoms and milk cream inside a pink sakura-colored pie. With salt-pickled sakura leaves in the filling, this sweet delivers mouthfuls of sweet cherry blossom flavor, and is said to be reminiscent of sakura mochi, a traditional sakura-flavored rice cake commonly enjoyed in Japan at the beginning of spring.

Lotteria says all three items can easily be drunk or eaten with one hand, making them the perfect choice for hanami (cherry blossom-viewing) parties. They certainly look gorgeous, and we can’t wait to try them all while they’re on the menu from February 12 until late March.

