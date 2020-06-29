Shibuya 109 teams up with Hiroshima bread brand for cream pancakes and sandwiches

By Krista Rogers, SoraNews24

Hattendo, founded in 1933 in Hiroshima, is a legendary Japanese confectionery well-known for its line of creamy custard buns. While teaming up with Imada Kitchen in Shibuya 109 (an iconic building of trendy fashions and merchandise in Tokyo’s youth district) doesn’t seem like the likeliest pairing, we’re sure glad that it’s happening so that we can now enjoy the fruits of their labor after perfecting these new sweet treats over a period of ten years.

All of the novelty food items sold at Imada Kitchen are developed to be eaten with one hand while strolling around the hip Shibuya district, and these two new takeout collaborations are no exception. As a bonus, they also happen to be pretty darn cute and Insta-worthy–especially if you’ve got a penchant for cute bears.

First up is the Melty Bear Pancake, made from the fluffiest of batters and packed with plenty of Hattendo’s signature melt-in-your-mouth homemade custard cream. The treat is fashioned into the face of a cute bear complete with chocolate eyes and nut ears.

Second is the melty croquette egg bear sandwich, based on a product which can usually only be eaten in Hiroshima. The sandwich buns are made from the same recipe used for Hattendo’s cream buns and envelop a divine combination of crispy croquette, egg salad, and shredded cabbage.

Both items will be on sale at Imada Kitchen (located in the second basement floor of Shibuya 109) for 450 yen each from July 1-Aug 30. Even better, Imada Kitchen and Hattendo have announced that they will also sell more basic, packaged versions of the pancakes and egg sandwiches at supermarkets throughout Japan for an unspecified duration of time.

Store information

Imada Kitchen / イマダ キッチン

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Dogenzaka 2-29-1, 2nd basement floor

東京都渋谷区道玄坂2丁目29−1 BSF

Open: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Website

Source: PR Times

