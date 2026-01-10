Starbucks Japan releases new Frappuccino and latte for Valentine’s Day

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24

With 2026 barely underway, Starbucks is already looking ahead to the next big event on the calendar by unveiling two new limited-edition drinks for Valentine’s Day. Designed to brighten up the season of romance, the new beverages are filled with the deep, rich flavor of cacao, adding a high-quality sweetness to a wide range of palates, regardless of whether you’re looking for love or celebrating with a partner.

The Cacao & Strawberry Mousse Frappuccino is layered with sweet-yet-tart strawberries and a smooth chocolate mousse to complement the creamy cacao base accented with hazelnut-flavored syrup. This combination creates a mellow, rich cacao flavour that melts on the tongue like gelato with a fruity clean, refreshing finish. The light and fluffy chocolate mousse topping, drizzled with a glossy red berry glaze and crunchy strawberry-flavored candy pieces, delivers the same sense of satisfaction you’d get from a fine dessert, with new flavors being revealed in every mouthful.

The Cacao Mousse Latte displays a gentle warmth, layering a deep, bittersweet cacao sauce with a rich and aromatic shot of espresso. The chocolate mousse on top slowly melts into the beverage as you drink it, blending harmoniously with the soft sweetness of milk as the shaved cacao on top provides a crumbly textural accent. Each sip is said to impart a pleasant, lingering bitterness, helping to re-energize you during a busy day or provide a reset after work in the evening.

Starbucks suggests customers take their time with the drinks, so they can savor the rich depth of flavor and enjoy a moment of calm during their everyday lives. For those seeking an extra boost during their me-time, the chain recommends customizing the Frappuccino with an espresso shot for an additional 54 yen. The fragrant, slightly bitter espresso brings out the depth of the cacao, and when combined with the sweet-and-sour strawberry pulp and smooth chocolate mousse, it transforms into a deeper, more flavorful beverage.

Image: Starbucks Japan

The contrast between sweetness and bitterness in both drinks is an apt way to capture the bittersweet nature of love and romance, although this love affair promises to be a short one as the limited-edition beverages will only be available from January 14, while stocks last, until Valentine’s Day.

The Cacao & Strawberry Mousse Frappuccino will be sold in a Tall size only, priced at 717 yen for takeout or 730 yen for dine-in, while the Cacao Mousse Latte will be available in Short through to Venti sizes, priced from 599-740 yen.

Source: Press release

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- What’s inside Starbucks Japan’s fukubukuro lucky bag for 2026?

-- We ate sushi made from Japan’s most expensive tuna ever【Taste test】

-- This quiet forest cafe in Japan lets you read all day in the house of a famous author

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2026/01/10/starbucks-japan-releases-new-frappuccino-and-latte-for-valentines-day/

© SoraNews24