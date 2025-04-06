Starbucks releases new Frappuccino in Japan to help us 'forget about everyday life'

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24

There’s a lot to worry about in the world at the moment, but at Starbucks there’s a way to keep our chins up, with the release of special range designed to whisk us away from our troubles and into a new carefree environment. The new lineup is based around a “Hotel Starbucks” theme, with the promotional images designed to conjure up images of a hotel bar, where you can sit back and feel pampered while forgetting about the troubles of the everyday world.

At the centre of the lineup is “THE Strawberry Frappuccino," a beverage that leaves all other strawberry Frappuccinos in the dust, with a richer blend that’s said to deliver “a strawberry experience beyond strawberries."

According to Starbucks, you’ll be “greeted by the sweet scent of elegant strawberries when you open the door” to this drink, which is designed to feel like it’s been whipped up especially for you by a bartender. With actual strawberry pieces inside, alongside strawberry pulp, jelly, and seeds, the mixture is said to give you the same sense of satisfaction as biting into an expensive strawberry, with a familiar texture and rich fruit sensation.

The sweetness and acidity is perfectly balanced for “exquisite harmony” and by mixing the whipped cream topping into the base, the drink is said to transform, taking on the taste of a rich and creamy hotel dessert. Those after some real desserts can treat themselves to a lineup of sweets that are also designed to help us “forget about everyday life”.

The Strawberry Tart (560 yen) takeout; 570 yen dine-in) is made with a generous serving of sweet-and-sour strawberry pulp, with strawberry mousse adding an extra touch of sweetness. The Strawberry Doughnut (304 yen for takeout; 310 yen dine-in) has a soft and sweet strawberry coating, with a sprinkling of crispy strawberry bits adding extra fruitiness and texture.

Much like the way monthly magazines are released months before the actual date on the cover, this new range is being billed as Starbucks’ first “summer” instalment, despite its short run wrapping up before the actual start of the season.

“THE strawberry Frappuccino” will be sold in a Tall size only, priced at 707 yen for takeout or 720 yen for dine-in customers, and will be available while stocks last at Starbucks stores around the county from April 9 to 27 May. The sweets will only be available in limited numbers, for a limited time from April 9, while stocks last.

