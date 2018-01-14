Tyson's holding annual Burger Fest in Tokyo

Tysons & Co, whose trendy and international Tokyo restaurants include: T.Y.Harbor, Smokehouse, Crisscross, Crista and No.4, are holding their annual "Burger Fest" at those five restaurants until Feb 28.

The festival offers a unique burger line-up, with each location having its own signature take on the American classic. Out of the 33 burgers on offer, highlights include the "Tennoz Burger" for ¥2,100 (available at T.Y.Harbor), the "Georgia Peanut Burger" for ¥1,800 (available at Smokehouse) and the premium "Golden Rossini Burger" for ¥7,000 (available at Crista). The "Golden Rossini" is a premium option featuring beef fillet with foie gras and truffles.

Free Beer Ticket!

Fans of the T.Y.Harbor original beers will be happy to know that with every burger purchased, you can receive one free beer ticket that you can exchange for any of their craft beer offerings on your next visit at any of the participating restaurants.

Participating restaurants and conditions:

T.Y.Harbor

Brewery restaurant

2-1-3 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku/ 03-5479-4555

*Weekends & holiday lunch only

Smokehouse

Authentic BBQ restaurant & craft beer bar

5-17-13, Jingumae, Shibuya-ku/ 03-6450-5855

*Lunch time only

Crisscross

All-day cafe

5-7-28 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku / 03-6434-1266

*Lunch & dinner time only

CRISTA

Modern American grill restaurant & bar

1-2-5 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku/03-6418-0077

*Dinner time & weekend/holiday brunch only

No. 4

Bakery café

5-9 Yonbancho, Chiyoda-ku/ 03-3234-4440)

*Lunch & Dinner time only

https://www.tysons.jp/

