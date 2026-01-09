Valentine’s Day gets extra cute with return of KitKat Heartful Bear

By Elliot Hale, SoraNews24

Valentine’s Day in Japan has long been synonymous with the exchange of chocolate, usually from girls to boys. However, a returning collaboration between Japanese lifestyle brand Afternoon Tea Living and Nestle’s adorable KitKat Heartful Bear is seeking to add a lineup of cute gifts to give to your romantic interest, or keep for yourself.

The Heartful Bear is a bear-shaped version of a KitKat that appears only during the Valentine’s season, with its rounded shape, sweet expression, and colorful packaging making it a favorite for sharing with friends or as an easy go-to gift. On the front of each individually wrapped piece is one of three messages: “Thx!”, “For U”, or “I♡U”, and the back features a space for a handwritten message.

After a successful collaboration last year, this year’s theme of “Let’s go out together with KitKat Heartful Bear,” expands the charm of Heartful Bear beyond chocolate, featuring items you will want to carry every day, including handkerchiefs, pass cases, and pouches. Starting on January 13, 2026, this limited-time collection will roll out at Afternoon Tea Living stores across Japan (with the exception of the Machida Tokyu Twins location), as well as the brand’s official online shop.

▼ Eight-piece KitKat Heartful Bear Box (1,080 yen), Six-piece KitKat Heartful Bear (540 yen), and Six-piece KitKat Heartful Bear Bear Tin (1,620 yen)

▼ Eight-piece KitKat Heartful Bear Box (1,080 yen) and plush toy (4,950 yen)

▼ Two-piece Package Pouch Set (2,640 yen), Mini Flat Pouch (2,200 yen), Jacquard Mini Towel (990 yen), and Smartphone Sticker Set (1,100 yen)

▼ Six-piece KitKat Heartful Bear Bear Tin (1,620 yen), Stainless Steel Tumbler (3,300 yen), and Mirror Comb Charm (1,650 yen)

▼ Shopping Bag with Pouch (2,750 yen each)

▼ Smartphone Grip (1,980 yen), Mirror Comb Charm (1,650 yen), and Reel-equipped Pass Case (2,970 yen)

▼ Microwave Tray (1,980 yen), Cake Plate (1,540 yen each), Teaspoon (990 yen), Cake Fork (990 yen), Eight-piece KitKat Heartful Bear Box (1,080 yen)

Whether you’re buying for someone special, stocking up on adorable everyday items, or just looking to make February a little more cheerful, these products let Heartful Bear’s cuteness shine, brightening everyday life for whoever ends up receiving them.

