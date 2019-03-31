Yakiniku chain store lets customers enjoy delicious Japanese barbecue together with their dogs

By Koh Ruide, SoraNews24

Most yakiniku restaurants in Japan offer a smorgasbord of tender barbecued meats that can cater to any tastes. Well, any human tastes, that is.

Yakiniku chain Ushisuke’s policies set it apart from the rest, opening its doors wide to both people and dogs. The presence of professional dog trainers on hand and dog-themed treats create a cozy indoor environment for our little buddies to relax and enjoy an unforgettable meal.

▼ An exquisite yakiniku lunch for this woman and her companion.

▼ A poodle waits patiently for its food to be prepared.

A variety of vet-approved dishes are available for our furry friends, ranging from platters of roast beef and chicken to delightful beef tongue, all beautifully presented and arranged to make them feel part of the family.

▼ That boiled carrot with the cute paw print looks too cute to eat.

A list of strict rules, which include not letting pets sit on the table or using utensils designated for people, ensure that customers all get to enjoy a unique yakiniku experience in a hygienic environment.

Ushisuke has five branches scattered throughout Tokyo, each with menus offering something a little different from the other.

Although conventional dog food is already quite delicious, we are sure all the faithful companions out there will appreciate a yummy Japanese yakiniku barbecue enjoyed together.

Store information

Wami Yakiniku Ushisuke Head Store / 和味焼肉 うしすけ本店

Address: 146-0093, Tokyo, Ota-ku, Yaguchi, 1-20-8

〒146-0093 東京都大田区矢口1-20-8

Open: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Weekdays)

5 p.m.-11 p.m. (Weekdays)

11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. (Weekends)

Website

Source: Ushisuke via Kotaku, Tabelog

