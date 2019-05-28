Newsletter Signup Register / Login
health

Genetic tests for cancer treatment to be covered by health insurance in Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

The health ministry decided on Wednesday that genetic tests to help cancer patients identify the best drugs and therapies for their treatment will be covered by the public health insurance system in Japan.

Insurance coverage for genomic testing, starting from Saturday, will be applied to patients who have not responded to conventional cancer treatment. Patients will only have to pay 10 to 30 percent of the fees, which would otherwise cost several hundred thousand yen.

In Japan, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry approved in December the marketing of cancer genome profiling systems that detect gene mutations in cancer patients by analyzing their tumor tissue.

Two systems -- one developed by the National Cancer Center and health instrument maker Sysmex Corp and another sold by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co -- are capable of profiling over 100 types of cancer-related genes in a single test, according to the entities.

Without insurance coverage, the fee for testing using either product would be 560,000 yen ($5,100).

The financial burden on patients can be further reduced if they obtain medical benefits offered to individuals who have exceeded the cap for monthly medical expenses.

Patients eligible for insurance coverage are those suffering from solid cancers, which exclude cancers of the blood, and have not responded to surgery and anticancer drug treatment, as well as patients with rare cancers, and pediatric cancer patients.

It is expected that up to 26,000 people will use genomic profiling annually, with annual sales of the products totaling around 15 billion yen.

Patients can provide tumor tissue specimens for testing at 11 hospitals playing a key role in cancer genomic medicine and 156 other hospitals across the country.

Experts will assess drugs that will be effective in the treatment of patients and the findings will be conveyed to each patient through the doctors in charge.

The health ministry will also ask the hospitals to submit the anonymized results of the genomic profiling to a national cancer research center, after obtaining patients' consent.

The accumulated information is expected to be utilized for the development of new treatments.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

ALT

LGBT in Japan: Yes, It Gets Better!

GaijinPot Blog

alt

Building Bridges as an ALT with Your School’s Board of Education

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Bringing the Concept of ‘Real Life’ English into the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

ALT

Forward Together: 5 Ways to Build Bridges Between Teachers and Dispatch Companies

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

ALT

Making the Best of It: Creating Positive Outcomes from Negative Situations at School

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Vote in Your Home Country if You Live in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

alt

Accentuate the Positive: Using Different Styles of English in the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL