health

Japan to pledge $800 mil to int'l COVID-19 vaccine effort

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will pledge up to $800 million toward the COVAX Facility, an international framework for the fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines to developing countries, during an upcoming online summit, government sources said Tuesday.

Suga also plans to offer part of Japan's vaccine supply to the effort during the meeting scheduled for Wednesday, the sources said, without specifying the number of doses.

The COVAX Facility is aiming to secure $8.3 billion in funding, enough for 1.8 billion doses or 30 percent of the population of developing countries by early 2022. The U.N.-backed initiative has so far garnered roughly $7 billion.

The United States by far accounts for the largest share, having offered $2.5 billion and 80 million doses of its vaccine supply. The European Union has also collectively committed 100 million doses.

Japan has already pledged $200 million but is looking to boost its contribution to counter regional rival China, which is offering shots of its own vaccines to developing countries.

Suga will co-host the online summit, set to be attended by leaders from roughly 40 countries including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Microsoft Corp. co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.

1 Comment
Hey Suga, how about dealing with the lack of action in this country first before committing needed money and resources overseas?!?!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan can’t even handle it’s own domestic failures.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This disingenuous and obvious PR release is viewed worldwide as another ‘childish’ attempt by Japan as “Hey! Look at Us!”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

