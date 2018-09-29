Japanese, American win Nobel medicine prize for cancer therapy

Researchers from the United States and Japan won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries that help the body marshal its cellular troops to attack invading cancers. One cancer doctor said "an untold number of lives ... have been saved by the science that they pioneered."
James Allison of the University of Texas and Tasuku Honjo of Kyoto University will share the 9-million-kronor ($1.01 million) prize for 2018. Their parallel work concerned proteins that act as brakes on the body's immune system.
Their research, which has led to drugs that release the brakes on the immune system, constitutes "a landmark in our fight against cancer," said the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute, which selects the winners of the prestigious award.
The discoveries by Allison, 70, and Honjo, 76, "absolutely paved the way for a new approach to cancer treatment," Dr. Jedd Wolchok, chief of the melanoma and immunotherapeutics service at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, told The Associated Press.
He said the idea of releasing the brakes on immune system cells has led to drugs for the skin cancer melanoma and for cancers of the lung, head and neck, bladder, kidney and liver. Just last week, such a drug was approved for treatment of another kind of skin cancer called squamous cell cancer, he said.
Wolchok said "an untold number of lives ... have been saved by the science that they pioneered."
The approach to cancer treatment that was honored with this year's Nobel was used to treat former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who was diagnosed in 2015 with melanoma, which had spread to his brain.
One of Carter's treatments was a drug that blocked the immune-cell "brake" studied by Honjo. Carter announced in 2016 that he no longer needed treatment.
Although the concept of using the immune system against cancer arose in the 19th century, initial treatments based on the approach were only modestly effective.
"Everybody wanted to do chemotherapy and radiation. The immune system was neglected because there was no strong evidence it could be effective," said Nadia Guerra, head of a cancer laboratory at Imperial College London.
Allison's work, much of it done at the University of California-Berkley, changed that by proving the immune system could identify tumor cells and act against them.
"It's like your body uses your own army to fight cancer," she said.
Allison studied a known protein and developed the concept into a new treatment approach, while Honjo discovered a new protein that also operated as a brake on immune cells.
"I'm honored and humbled to receive this prestigious recognition," Allison said in a statement released by the university's M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where he is a professor.
"A driving motivation for scientists is simply to push the frontiers of knowledge. I didn't set out to study cancer, but to understand the biology of T cells, these incredible cells that travel our bodies and work to protect us," he said.
T cells are key immune system soldiers.
At news conference later Monday in Kyoto, Honjo said what makes him most delighted is when he hears from patients who have recovered from serious illnesses because of his research.
Honjo, an avid golf player, said a member of a golf club once walked up to him suddenly, thanking him for the discovery that treated his lung cancer.
"He told me, 'Thanks to you I can play golf again.' ...That was a blissful moment. A comment like that makes me happier than any prize," he said.
The American Cancer Society's chief medical officer says he and colleagues gave a celebratory toast to Allison at a party on Friday - days before the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Medicine - because they agreed this could be his year.
Dr. Otis W. Brawley, a close friend of Allison's, said the Nobel committee usually waits about ten years to make sure a scientific discovery "sticks as being really important."
He said Allison's work a decade ago "really opened up immunotherapy" as a fifth pillar of cancer treatments, after surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and precision therapy.
"The discovery of Jim Allison led to the first drug that routinely caused patients with a metastatic disease - melanoma - - to go into complete remission," he said.
Allison's and Honjo's prize-winning work started in the 1990s and was part of significant advances in cancer immunotherapy. Such treatment is also called "checkpoint therapy," a term that inspired the name of the Checkpoints, a musical group of cancer researchers in which Allison plays harmonica.
"In some patients, this therapy is remarkably effective," Jeremy Berg, editor-in-chief of the Science family of journals, told the AP. "The number of different types of cancers for which this approach to immunotherapy is being found to be effective in at least some patients continues to grow."
Therapy developed from Honjo's work led to long-term remission in patients with metastatic cancer that had been considered essentially untreatable, the Nobel Assembly said.
In other Nobel Prize announcements, the physics prize will be announced Tuesday, followed by chemistry on Wednesday and the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. The economics laureate, which is not technically a Nobel but is given in honor of Alfred Nobel, the prizes' founder, will be announced next Monday.
In other Nobel Prize announcements, the physics prize will be announced Tuesday, followed by chemistry on Wednesday and the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. The economics laureate, which is not technically a Nobel but is given in honor of Alfred Nobel, the prizes' founder, will be announced next Monday.

No Nobel Literature Prize is being given this year because the Swedish Academy, the body that choses the literature winner, has been in turmoil after sex abuse and financial scandal allegations. The academy hopes to award both the 2018 prize and the 2019 literature prize next year.
Lost-in-Nagoya
Congratulations on such an important research. As for the literature prize, it will take years to recover from the fiascos of Bob Dylan and the in-house sexual imbróglio.
obladi
Omedetou!! Japan has now won Nobel prizes in physiology/medicine in 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2018. Quite an accomplishment!
plasticmonkey
These prizes are intended to recognize contribution to a given field, not nationality. This is not the Olympics (yet).
Hats off to these two scientists, wherever they may come from.
browny1
Congrats to both.
James Allison seems to be quite "The Dude".
Here's a video of him playing blues harmonica with his fellow professors, scientists, researchers at a Cancer Immunotherapy event. Love the vocalist and lead guitarist too.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPsjsdNsdgs#action=share
Omachi
Keytruda (pembrolizumab) was just approved for use in Japan earlier this year, some 4 years after approval in the US. Opdivo (nivolumab) was approved here late in 2017, some three years after approval in the US. These 'delays' are one negative aspect of our national health insurance scheme. Many lives here could have been saved - or at least extended by three to five years, had approval matched that of the US FDA. On the plus side, Japan has been lowering the prices of these drugs rather dramatically.
Reckless
Congrats to these two geniuses! We all know who will get the peace prize based on efforts in North Korea.
obladi
If you are dependent on government research funds to make a living, then the prizes to your country are important. So I will stick with my "Omedeto Japan!" on this one. The medicine prize has been dominated by US and European researchers for most of the history of the prize. The recent recognition of Japan's contributions in the fields of medicine and basic science are remarkable. Let's face it, science is one of Japan's great national resources.
GW
Brown1
Good catch on the blues link, well done!
IloveCoffee
That's because the Nobel Prize was established in 1895, and for the next 50+ years only Europeans and North Americans were participating. Non-European scholars were evaluated and taken into consideration only after the end of WW2, and since it takes a lot of money and political stability to have research institutions and higher education institutions for people to produce good research, it makes sense why Japan is the only Asian nation with a lot of laureates, and it also explains why they gained recognition only after the 70s and 80s, which is when Japan became a high-income nation.
Of course there is a massive bias in all this. Imagine if i suggest the Nobel Prize was moved to China and Chinese academics were evaluating candidates. Most people would say that that would be biased, and that the Chinese would be biased towards themselves.. well if that is the case, then isn't it logical to then assume the same for Europeans? Double standards are at the center-core of discrimination and hypocrisy.
In any case, i personally think these awards have very little merit, and they are all BS and political. There are thousands of researchers and people who have came up with revolutionary new ideas and innovations for which they are not recognized, not even acknowledged. Remember, Obama won the Peace Prize for literally just getting elected. If this isn't enough to tell you how political and BS these awards are, i don't know what will.
gokai_wo_maneku
Lots of people seem to think that Japan is falling behind. This is proof that we are not falling behind. And remember the advances in pluripotent stem cell research here in Japan is the top.
cracaphat
When is all this prize giving going to lead to someone actually finding a cure for cancer? If the incremental gains warrant the NP,what would the person get who found the cure? A zillion dollars? All the tea in China?
starpunk
Alfred Nobel made it specific that the awards go to whoever makes the achievement, whether or not the person is of Scandinavian origin. For all such purposes they could come from Enceladus, one of the moons of the planet Saturn for all it's worth. Anywhere.
So - to James Allison and Tasuku Honjo - *congratulations, guys!*
We salute you!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtMGoU9NcMo
Robert Wilson
This TRULY a great accomplishment. Congratulations to both of these men and all the people who aided them.
Tomodachi
Congratulations Honjo and Allison for a well deserved Nobel Prize.
Their discoveries have saved my life this year as well as many others around the world. I have been on immunotherapy IV drugs for over 1 year for melanoma that spread to my brain. My immune system is now able to hunt down the melanoma cancer cells in my body. I have been cancer free for a year. I carry on with my usual daily activities and job. My oncologist, a leading researcher, told me that if I had been diagnosed 7 years ago he would have told me that I had 9 months to live.
Ketruda, Opdivo and Yervoy do not work for all patients with certain types of cancers. Some patients can't tolerate the boosted immune system. But each year, researchers are perfecting.
With their discoveries, you and your loved ones now have positive hope for a long term remission of several types of cancer without toxic chemotherapy. Since it is a new treatment, they can't call it a cure just yet. BRAVO. Well done!
BackpackingNepal
What protein they discover? Aren't these top 5 fight the cancer?
Graviola (Soursop Fruit)
Camu Camu
Gardenia Fruit
Goji Berries
Pure Green Macha Tea
(First 3 hard to find in UK)
Omachi
I participate in two cancer patient forums. None of those are being used by cancer patients to treat their disease. Immunotherapy is a last-line treatment for metastic cancers, following surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy for good reason - these work.