 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Infographic explainer of BOSD, a difficult-to-detect form of an epilepsy-causing brain malformation Image: AFP
health

AI tool helps researchers treat child epilepsy

0 Comments
By Katie Forster
TOKYO

An artificial intelligence tool that can detect tiny, hard-to-spot brain malformations in children with epilepsy could help patients access life-changing surgery quicker, Australian researchers said on Wednesday.

It is the latest example of how AI, which can crunch vast amounts of data, is changing healthcare by assisting doctors with diagnoses.

Epilepsy has several different causes, and overall around three in 10 cases are down to structural abnormalities in the brain, experts say.

These are often missed on MRI scans -- especially the smallest lesions, sometimes hidden at the bottom of a brain fold.

A team led by Emma Macdonald-Laurs, a paediatric neurologist at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, trained an AI tool on child brain images to find lesions the size of a blueberry or smaller.

"They're frequently missed and many children are not considered as surgical candidates," Macdonald-Laurs told a briefing ahead of the publication of her team's study in the journal Epilepsia.

"The tool doesn't replace radiologists or epilepsy doctors, but it's like a detective that helps us put the puzzle pieces together quicker so we can offer potentially life-changing surgery," she said.

Of the patients who took part, with conditions known as cortical dysplasia and focal epilepsy, 80 percent had previously had an MRI scan come back as normal.

When the researchers used the AI tool to analyse both MRI and another type of medical scan called a PET, its success rate was 94 percent for one test group and 91 percent for another.

Out of 17 children in the first group, 12 had surgery to remove their brain lesions, and 11 are now seizure-free, said Macdonald-Laurs's team at the Murdoch Children's Research Institute.

"Our next plans are to test this detector in more real-life hospital settings on new undiagnosed patients," she said.

Epilepsy, which causes recurrent seizures, affects about one in 200 children, and about a third of cases are drug-resistent.

"This work is really exciting" as a proof of concept and the results are "really impressive", Konrad Wagstyl, a biomedical computing expert at King's College London (KCL), told AFP.

Similar research published in February by a KCL team using AI on MRI data spotted 64 percent of epilepsy-linked brain lesions that were missed by radiologists.

The Australian researchers used MRI with PET, "but some caveats are that PET is expensive, it's not as widely available as MRI, and there is a dose of radiation like a CT scan or an X-ray associated with it," Wagstyl noted.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Ozempic in Japan: A Savvy Guide For Foreign Residents

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Moving To Japan With A Chronic Illness: The Check List

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Letters from Japan: “Getting Older in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Moflin Mania: Japan’s Fluffy AI Pet Everyone Wants

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Abortion Laws & Support in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Letters from Japan: “Stinky Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Health

The Best Japanese Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Actually Work

Savvy Tokyo

Health

5 Meditation Tips For Life in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes & Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Health

The Best Indoor Plants For Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Losing A Partner in Japan: Death, Grief & Life After Loss

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Getting The Birth Control (Oral Contraceptive) Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo