Card devised to help communicate developmental disorder symptoms

A Japanese woman with a developmental disorder has devised a card to help people with the disability better communicate their symptoms such as "hypersensitive to loud sounds" and "having strong preferences" for something.

Natsumi Miyazaki, a 27-year-old graphic designer in Nara Prefecture who was diagnosed with attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum after graduating from college, designed the card, which is the same size as a normal business card, as a simple way of introducing certain symptoms and began distributing the cards across Japan in July.

So far, 3,100 of the cards have been handed out to social welfare councils and support groups for the disabled in Tokyo, Osaka and four other prefectures, with more cards expected to be delivered to people who want them across the country.

Developmental disabilities, including autism spectrum, Asperger syndrome and attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder, cause difficulties in certain areas of daily life such as social interaction, communication and self-help, but symptoms vary depending on the individual.

They usually show up in childhood, but some people are diagnosed when grown up and tend to have difficulties in job hunting.

Miyazaki herself had a hard time finding employment, but she now works for an advertising agency as a graphic designer and sales staff and has been raising awareness on the disorders together with the friends she has met through social networking services.

On the "card of my symptoms" designed by Miyazaki, there are two categories -- "hypersensibility" and "what I am bad at and troubled by."

Under each category, there are different symptoms such as "strong light," "particular sense of touch" as well as "restlessness" and "being unable to read emotion" of others so that users can circle what is true of themselves.

Miyazaki said she had often felt people with developmental disorders who meet through self-help groups or SNS have strong ties with each other, but they cannot reach out to outsiders. She came up with the idea of distributing cards to familiarize other people with her symptoms.

The designer said she hopes for a society where people who are informed that someone has a developmental disorder will react naturally, asking, "Oh, you have (the disability)? Then what are you good at?"

© KYODO