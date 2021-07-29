Study: Vaccinated people can carry as much virus as others

In another dispiriting setback for the nation’s efforts to stamp out the coronavirus, scientists who studied a big COVID-19 outbreak in Massachusetts concluded that vaccinated people who got so-called breakthrough infections carried about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who did not get the shots.
Health officials on Friday released details of that research, which was key in this week's decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant is fueling infection surges. The authors said the findings suggest the CDC's mask guidance should be expanded to include the entire country, even outside of hot spots.
The findings have the potential to upend past thinking about how the disease is spread. Previously, vaccinated people who got infected were thought to have low levels of virus and to be unlikely to pass it to others. But the new data shows that is not the case with the delta variant.
The outbreak in Provincetown — a seaside tourist spot on Cape Cod in the county with Massachusetts’ highest vaccination rate — has so far included more than 900 cases. About three-quarters of them were people who were fully vaccinated.
Travis Dagenais, who was among the many vaccinated people infected, said “throwing caution to the wind” and partying in crowds for long nights over the July Fourth holiday was a mistake in hindsight.
“The dominant public messaging has been that the vaccine means a return to normal,” the 35-year-old Boston resident said Thursday. “Unfortunately, I’ve now learned it’s a few steps toward normal, not the zero-to-sixty that we seem to have undertaken.”
Dagenais credits being vaccinated with easing the worst of the flu-like symptoms in a couple of days. He has recovered.
Like many states, Massachusetts lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in late May, ahead of the traditional Memorial Day start of the summer season. Provincetown this week reinstated an indoor mask requirement for everyone.
Leaked internal documents on breakthrough infections and the delta variant suggest the CDC may be considering other changes in advice on how the nation fights the coronavirus, such as recommending masks for everyone and requiring vaccines for doctors and other health workers.
The delta variant, first detected in India, causes infections that are more contagious than the common cold, flu, smallpox and the Ebola virus, and it is as infectious as chickenpox, according to the documents, which mentioned the Provincetown cases.
The documents were obtained by The Washington Post. As they note, COVID-19 vaccines are still highly effective against the delta variant at preventing serious illness and death.
The Provincetown outbreak and the documents highlight the enormous challenge the CDC faces in encouraging vaccination while acknowledging that breakthrough cases can occur and can be contagious but are uncommon.
The documents appear to be talking points for CDC staff to use with the public. One point advised: “Acknowledge the war has changed,” an apparent reference to deepening concern that many millions of vaccinated people could be a source of wide-ranging spread.
An agency spokeswoman declined to comment on the documents.
The White House on Friday defended its approach to rising virus cases and shifting public health guidelines, repeatedly deferred to the CDC while stressing the need for vaccinations.
“The most important takeaway is actually pretty simple. We need more people to get vaccinated,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Pressed about the changing guidance, Jean-Pierre repeatedly said, “We don’t make those types of decisions from here.”
People with breakthrough infections make up an increasing portion of hospitalizations and in-hospital deaths among COVID-19 patients, coinciding with the spread of the delta variant, according to the leaked documents.
Although experts generally agreed with the CDC’s revised indoor masking stance, some said the report on the Provincetown outbreak does not prove that vaccinated people are a significant source of new infections.
“There’s scientific plausibility for the (CDC) recommendation. But it’s not derived from this study,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins University public health researcher.
The CDC report is based on about 470 COVID-19 cases linked to the Provincetown festivities, which included densely packed indoor and outdoor holiday events at bars, restaurants, guest houses and rental homes.
Researchers ran tests on a portion of them and found roughly the same level of virus in those who were fully vaccinated and those who were not.
Three-quarters of the infections were in fully vaccinated individuals. Among those fully vaccinated, about 80% experienced symptoms with the most common being cough, headache, sore throat, muscle aches and fever.
Dagenais said he started to feel ill the evening he returned home and initially chalked it up to long nights of partying in packed Provincetown nightclubs.
But as the days wore on and the fever, chills, muscle aches and fatigue set in, he knew it was something more.
In the report, the measure researchers used to assess how much virus an infected person is carrying does not indicate whether they are actually transmitting the virus to other people, said Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan.
In the report, the measure researchers used to assess how much virus an infected person is carrying does not indicate whether they are actually transmitting the virus to other people, said Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan.

CDC officials say more data is coming. They are tracking breakthrough cases as part of much larger studies that involve following tens of thousands of vaccinated and unvaccinated people across the country over time.
30 Comments
Burning Bush
This confirms the theory that the vaccinated are actually the silent superspreaders.
They are as likely as the unvaccinated to spread the virus but since their symptoms are less noticeable, they don't self isolate and keep going out and about spreading the virus.
Catching an infectious virus and not developing symptoms makes you dangerous to the rest of society
Wobot
And data from Israel shows that people who have natural immunity are incredibly unlikely to get reinfected
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/309762
I found another thorough analysis of one data set that seemed to show claims that one of the vaccines are effective are not quite what they seem, but it's just one data set so let's see where this trend goes: https://drrollergator.substack.com/p/damned-lies-and-vaccine-statistics
divinda
Why is critical information on the public health of the entire planet only available when "leaked"?
What else are they withholding??
Bob Fosse
Simple enough?
divinda
According to the research in the article, they are not very "silent":
"Three-quarters of the infections were in fully vaccinated individuals. Among those fully vaccinated, about 80% experienced symptoms with the most common being cough, headache, sore throat, muscle aches and fever."
Burning Bush
Sorry, I still can't figure it out.
If the vaccine only reduces symptoms, it means I'm less likely to notice once I catch Covid and I then I take less precautions and I spread Covid to my loved ones even more.
I prefer to have the symptoms so I know that I am sick so I can protect those around me.
Sorry, no symptom hiding medicine for me.
tantanmen4life
You do NOT start vaccinating in the middle of a pandemic! FOLLOW THE SCIENCE! Probably thee TOP virologist in the world Luc Montagnier already predicted the vaccinated would create all the variants many months ago!
virusrex
No such thing, which is exactly why the experts are not concluding this, only people without knowledge nor experience that exaggerate findings and make invalid conclusions.
A much more truthful conclusion is that symptomatic people can have same levels of virus in samples, but nothing can be said about vaccinated asymptomatic people, nor the percentage of exposed people that end up like that, nor the amount of time the transmission risk is present for example.
No it does not, as you were corrected before, the data shows that if you vaccinate most of the population then unvaccinated people will be a tiny minority of everything you measure, vaccinating 100% of the population by definition would make unvaccinated people 0% of the infections.
You may be, but people with at least a little of common sense would not, because as the article clearly says this is a measurement done on symptomatic people, that obviously notice their infection and can take precautions (or gasp! keep doing them even after vaccination because they actually care for other people and do not think of themselves as the center of the universe).
How were the levels on people without symptoms? I mean the study of the article clearly shows what happen in symptomatic people but you are talking about a completely different set of patients, so obviously you have other sources, else you would be just imagining things.
Haaa Nemui
Nah, you'd need a pretty thorough study into social attitudes to do that. When you consider the attitude of the vaccinated is one of trying to do their bit for society to get through this pandemic, and that of anti vaxxers is "WHAT? YOU STILL HAVE TO WEAR A MASK? NO THANK YOU!!!" then it is still more likely that the unvaccinated are the spreaders. What it does confirm however is if two people put their nose into pepper pots of equal size and content, they'll most likely snort an equal amount of pepper.
Lovecrafting
Yes, that is your problem.
Wick's pencil
Correct.
They are forcing these experimental vaccines on everyone "to stop the spread", but they have been shown to be quite useless. But no matter what evidence shows up, these experts will never admit these self-evident facts.
Wick's pencil
Like the vaccine biodistribution studies sent by Pfizer to Japanese regulators that were only made public after Canadian doctors obtained them with a FOIA request.
Seems they decision makers don't really care about our health.
zichi
Disney has mandated all employees must be fully vaccinated by the end of September.
Burning Bush
And if the Disney employee simply says no, they'll be offered a medical, religious of personal beliefs exemption to sign so they can continue working.
We don't need fear mongering, people who have families to support aren't gonna get fired.
theFu
I look forward to seeing more studies that backup this claim. As science provides proof that prior beliefs are wrong, scientists can accept that proof, update recommendations and move forward.
If everyone was vaccinated, then spreading COVID wouldn't matter, would it?
Anyone else find it odd that "my body, my choice" works for not vaccinating, but not when a young woman wishes to end a pregnancy? Somehow the rules change.
starpunk
Nobody has the right to endanger others by being a 'Typhoid Mary' and withholding vaxes from children is child abuse. Esp. since children seem to be the most vulnerable (at least in America). And all those crackpots and liars in the media are only making matters worse. The USA has a true POTUS addressing the problem now and it's up to the states, cities, institutions to do their part - and they ain't doing a good job of it.
I'm getting e-mails from Ticketmaster and other sources giving me info and dibs on rodeos, theater, concerts and sports events but they're not distancing or enforcing vax protocol so therefore I ain't going to anything just yet.
I refer to the Tokyo Olympics as a shining example.
theFu
https://www.factcheck.org/2021/07/scicheck-covid-19-surges-among-unvaccinated-in-florida-contrary-to-baseless-claims/
When making claims, please provide reputable source links. There are far too many people misinterpreting data and making unsubstantiated statements.
Here's the link to the actual CDC document: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm?s_cid=mm7031e2_w
Vaccination is about not getting sick.
Masks are about not getting other people sick.
Paul
This reconfirms what I said before, you can't expect to be completely immune and got to protect yourself in high virus concentration areas.
ats
I think no one knows how to say it ... but pretty much everyone will have to go through this tunnel of love.
Leaders and bureaucrats know this and are helpless. They have to stretch the truth to get every one to vaccinate and then they also have to save face by singing variant songs when it does not seem to work.
Keep on Truckin...
Wick's pencil
!!!!
Children are the LEAST vulnerable to Covid19.
And regarding vaccinating children, the risks outweigh the benefits.
If anything, vaccinating kids is child abuse.
zichi
Recent court decisions have upheld employers’ rights to require vaccinations, including a ruling that said Houston Methodist Hospital could require health care workers to get shots.
longtimenosee
Wow. Still? In 3rd quarter of 2021? Wow.
OK, one more time.
Vaccine = less likely to require hospitalization, less likely to die.
Vaccine does not = stopping precautions.
zichi
Google, Uber, Netflix require employee vaccinations. Federal employees too.
Dave
Look at Live Shibuya cam today, the place is packed with people'
Farmboy
The title, which seems to be all some people read, does not contain all the information in the article.
The article is about “vaccinated people who got so-called breakthrough infections (in Massachussetts ((who were partying heavily)),” not about all “vaccinated people.”
Burning Bush
And Big Pharma gets to decide what the definition of "fully vaccinated" means.
It means getting your weekly booster shot.
Banner year for corporate bonuses at Pfizer.
Burning Bush
Oh so it's not actually a vaccine that stops transmission, it's more like Tylenol, it just hides the symptoms.
Jimizo
It’s a vaccine which greatly increases your chances of surviving Covid.
What is it about this that you find so difficult?
?
virusrex
Because they did not publicize experiments that had no relevance on how the vaccine is used by humans? the decision makers care much more about our health than those that choose to misrepresent that information as if it happened to vaccinated people when it is nothing of the sort.
There is no evidence that indicate this, so why do you feel the need to use something false to defend your opinion?
No, it is not big pharma but the experts on public health, infection, virology, etc. that examine the immune response and understand when vaccinations are or not protective. And also no, full vaccination do not mean whatever strange thing you choose to imagine.
El Rata
Yet another reason not to get vaccinated. It literally makes no difference in your life, vaccinated or not you still:
Have to wear masks
Maintain Social Distance
Can get sick
Make others sick
Undergo the intrusive PCR test when travelingQuarantine for 2 weeks when returning to Japan
So really what's the point of it? Honestly, I don't care about the possible side effects of the vaccine as I don't fear death, I refuse to take it because I cannot get my life back, I see no point in getting it as it makes no difference.