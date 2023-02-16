Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ten months after getting COVID people still had an 88-percent lower risk of reinfection, hospitalization and death, the study found. Photo: AFP/File
health

COVID infection gives similar immunity to vaccination: study

0 Comments
PARIS

The protection against COVID-19 from being previously infected lasts at least as long as that offered by vaccination, one of the largest studies conducted on the subject said on Friday.

Ten months after getting COVID, people still had an 88 percent lower risk of reinfection, hospitalization and death, according to the study published in the Lancet journal.

That makes this natural immunity "at least as durable, if not more so" than two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, the study said.

The authors nevertheless emphasized that their findings should not discourage vaccination, which remains the safest way to get immunity.

The study, led by the U.S.-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), said it was the most comprehensive analysis on how long protection lasts for the different forms of immunity.

The researchers reviewed 65 studies from 19 countries up to September 2022, meaning some covered the period when Omicron swept across the world. Omicron proved to be more contagious than previous strains, but less severe.

People with natural immunity from a pre-Omicron variant saw their protection against reinfection wear off much more quickly for the early Omicron strains, dropping to 36 percent after 10 months, the study said.

"Vaccines continue to be important for everyone in order to protect high-risk populations such as those who are over 60 years of age and those with comorbidities," study co-author Caroline Stein of the IHME said in a statement.

The study also gives a more accurate picture of what COVID might look like in the future, as more vaccinated people are reinfected, acquiring "hybrid immunity."

"In the long run, most infections will occur in people with strong protection against severe disease because of previous infection, vaccination, or both," said Cheryl Cohen, an epidemiologist at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

"These results suggests that, similar to other human coronaviruses, there might be a low seasonal hospitalization burden" associated with COVID, Cohen said in a Lancet commentary.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

7 Weird Questions Female ALTs Get Asked While Teaching English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Tips for Teaching After Natural Disasters and Other Trauma

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

What are ALTs’ Rights During the Coronavirus School Closures in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Japanese Vocabulary for Talking about the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog