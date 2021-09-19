Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Decades of research have failed to produce a cure, prevention or reliable treatment for Alzheimer's disease Photo: AFP/File
health

Early Alzheimer's diagnosis: Progress and pitfalls

0 Comments
By Julien DURY
PARIS

Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia, is characterised by brain lesions that can cause devastating memory loss and behavioral changes. It affects some 30 million people worldwide.

Decades of research have failed to produce a cure, prevention or reliable treatment.

On World Alzheimer's Day, expert Bruno Dubois tells AFP why one of the most promising avenues for treatment depends on early diagnosis.

The following are excerpts from the interview:

How close are we to an effective treatment?

The key is making a diagnosis as early as possible, because we are nearly certain to have medications that will work better the earlier they are prescribed.

These treatments act on the lesions associated with Alzheimer's but are only effective in the first phase of the disease. By the time a patient has advanced symptoms it's too late, we can't undo damage already done.

How can you spot Alzheimer's before symptoms appear?

One promising avenue for early diagnosis is detecting biomarkers -- biological signatures of lesions caused by the illness.

Before, we needed sophisticated brain imagery or spinal taps to detect them. Today, blood tests are starting to give promising results (across large cohorts), though they are not yet reliable on an individual level.

We may be soon be able to identify people at risk who are symptom-free but have lesions, this is still an area of active research.

Is this method alone enough to diagnose someone?

No. We are not at all ready to use these techniques in clinical practice.

The presence of lesions does not necessarily mean that the disease will develop, so there is a big risk to seeing all patients with lesions as potentially ill.

We don't want to expose people to potentially dangerous medications to prevent an illness they may never contract in the first place. You can destroy a person's will to live by telling them they're going to get Alzheimer's, when in fact they may never get it at all.

For an older patient, say 75, with memory problems confirmed by tests, who gets disoriented in time or in a new neighborhood, and who can't remember recent events, in that case biological tests for lesions are justified.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

Tips for Teaching After Natural Disasters and Other Trauma

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Japanese Vocabulary for Talking about the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

7 Weird Questions Female ALTs Get Asked While Teaching English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

What Is It Like to Teach English at a Japanese Elementary School?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

What are ALTs’ Rights During the Coronavirus School Closures in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Payday Works For An English Teacher in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How to Take Sick Leave If You’re an ALT

GaijinPot Blog