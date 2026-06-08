Encouraging trial results for AstraZeneca's new weight-loss pill

If confirmed by further research, the pill would mark AstraZeneca's entrance into the massively lucrative weight-loss drug market

A new pill developed by the British pharma firm AstraZeneca appears to help people lose a similar amount of weight to other GLP-1 oral drugs, trial results showed Monday.

If confirmed by further research, the pill could mark AstraZeneca's entrance into the massively lucrative weight-loss drug market currently dominated by Denmark's Novo Nordisk and American giant Eli Lilly.

The astronomical popularity of the appetite suppressing injectable drugs called GLP-1 agonists has kicked off a race to produce tablet versions that easier to take.

AstraZeneca's new pill, called elecoglipron, resulted in weight loss "comparable to that reported for other oral" GLP-1 drugs, according to phase 2 trial results published in the Lancet medical journal.

Side effects recorded during the randomised trial, which had 310 participants, were also similar to those seen for other GLP-1 pills, with nausea being the most common.

For overweight or obese adults without diabetes, the pill resulted in "average weight reductions of up to 10.5 percent at 26 weeks and 11.8 percent at 36 weeks in the highest-dose group," said Marie Spreckley of the University of Cambridge.

But the weight management researcher -- who was not involved in the study -- emphasised the phase 2 trial was not mainly designed to compare the pill to other anti-obesity drugs.

"Larger and longer phase 3 trials will therefore be needed to confirm the durability of these effects, establish longer-term safety and tolerability, and determine its place within the growing range of obesity and diabetes treatments," she explained.

AstraZeneca will face stiff competition -- Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have already developed pill versions of their hugely successful drugs.

The oral form of Eli Lilly's popular Mounjaro GLP-1 drug was approved in April in the United States, where it is sold under the brand name Foundayo.

The pill version of Novo Nordisk's blockbuster drug Wegovy is already available in the US -- and was given the green light by European Union health authorities last month.

© 2026 AFP