If you skip paying health insurance in Japan, you could lose your visa

By GaijinPot

Starting June 2027, foreign residents in Japan who haven’t been paying into the country’s National Health Insurance (NHI) may find themselves unable to renew their visa. The government says it’s simply enforcing the rules. If you live in Japan, you’re expected to pitch in like everyone else.

But the timing also raises questions. With Tokyo’s new cabinet eager to appear tough on immigration, this move doubles as a bit of political theatre.

Still, when a health-insurance system depends on everyone chipping in, letting large pockets slip through unbilled starts to feel unfair to those who do pay.

What Exactly Is Changing?

What if My Company Didn’t File Correctly?

A Policy or Performance?

What to Do If You’re Behind

What Exactly Is Changing?

National Health Insurance (kokumin kenko hoken) is the city-run plan for people who don’t get coverage through a company. By law, anyone living in Japan for three months or more — including citizens and long-term foreign residents—must enroll in public health insurance.

From June 2027, if you’re a foreign resident in Japan and haven’t been paying your National Health Insurance premiums, you may not be eligible to renew or change your visa.

This isn’t like hiding from the NHK guy. Immigration will check whether you’ve kept up with your payments when you apply for a visa renewal. If you’re behind, they can refuse your application. That could lead to serious consequences, depending on what you owe and how soon your visa expires.

The government says the goal is simple fairness. It’s to close loopholes where people register for NHI, receive care and then stop paying or leave the country.

Who will this affect most?

Foreign residents on work, study or dependent visas who aren’t covered by an employer plan.

Part-timers or freelancers whose city hall enrollment sometimes slips through bureaucratic cracks.

And, potentially, anyone who moves cities and forgets to re-register — Japan’s paperwork doesn’t follow you automatically.

What if My Company Didn’t File Correctly?

n Japan, your employer must enroll you in shakai hoken (employee social insurance) if you work 30 hours or more per week. At large/mid-sized companies, many part-timers working 20+ hours/week for two or more months and earning ¥88,000 or more per month also qualify.

If your employer doesn’t enroll you, you must join National Health Insurance yourself. However, if you worked for a black company—the kind that cuts corners, underpays staff or “forgets” the law — you might not realize you needed to pay into Japan’s National Health Insurance.

Some companies mislead foreigners (“you don’t need to join;” “it’s only for full-timers“). Others simply never enroll you at all, even though they are legally required to do so. In practice, many small or shady businesses skip it to save money.

Some companies also hire foreigners on gyomu itaku (independent contractor) contracts. Even when the job feels like full-time work, on paper, the company lists you as self-employed. They might explain it once at orientation, but if you’re new to Japan and juggling English and Japanese, it’s easy to miss.

Immigration Will Still Make You Pay

Regardless, if your company didn’t enroll you, the local city hall assumes you’ll enroll yourself in National Health Insurance. When neither happens, you end up uninsured — often without realizing it. Later, when you go to renew your visa, immigration might flag you for unpaid premiums that you never knew existed.

Click here to read more.

External Link

https://gaijinpot.com/

© GaijinPot