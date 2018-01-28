Japan hospital to study antiviral medication to prevent HIV infection

A national hospital will start a clinical study from next month to ascertain whether HIV infection can be reduced if individuals at a higher risk take antiviral medicine on a daily basis, a source close to the matter said Monday.

In the first such study in Japan, the Tokyo-based Center Hospital of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine will conduct the study with individuals viewed as at higher risk of HIV infection, such as men who have same-sex sexual contact, the source said.

The move comes amid reports of around 1,500 newly confirmed cases of AIDS, as well as HIV infections among people who have not shown symptoms of AIDS, each year in Japan, despite calls for preventive measures such as the use of condoms.

Antiviral medication is being used in an increasing number of countries to prevent the spread of HIV, the source said.

In promoting the approach, called pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States says on its website, "For those at very high risk for HIV, PrEP can significantly reduce your risk of HIV infection if taken daily. Daily PrEP use can lower the risk of getting HIV from sex by more than 90 percent."

The method also protects against HIV infection in circumstances such as when condoms are not used or are torn, the source said.

In the two-year clinical study, the Tokyo hospital will seek 120 participants who match criteria including infection with a sexually transmitted disease within a year and engagement in sexual intercourse without the use of a condom in the previous six months.

The subjects will take the Truvada antiviral medicine each day and will be examined by the hospital every three months, the source said.

The hospital will also regularly check subjects as there is a risk of virus resistance if HIV infection occurs and the subject continues to take the antiviral medicine.

The study will also examine whether decreased fear of HIV infection prompts people not to use condoms, increasing the risk of infection with other sexually transmitted diseases, the source said.

The medication, which usually costs nearly 120,000 yen ($1,100) per month, will be supplied to subjects free of charge.

As it is unlikely that the medication would be covered by insurance even if it proves to be effective in preventing HIV infection, financial support from the state will likely be required to ease the burden on those taking it, analysts said.

