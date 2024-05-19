 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
health

Japan scientists mass-generate cells for sperm, eggs using human iPS

KYOTO

A research team at Kyoto University in western Japan has succeeded in mass-generating cells capable of turning into sperm or eggs by using human induced pluripotent cells, with the achievement expected to boost studies in reproductive medicine.

The research, published in the online edition of the British science journal Nature on Monday, amplified the number of male and female primitive germ cells over 10 billion times from their initial culture stage. Obtaining human cells at the earliest developmental stage had been technologically challenging.

"(The findings) will expedite the pace of research," said Michinori Saito, a professor at Kyoto University and one of the research team members, noting at the same time that they still need to clear hurdles in several areas to achieve such a goal.

The scientists hope their findings will eventually lead to the production of eggs and sperm that are generated from "primordial germ cells" through "pro-spermatogonia" and "oogonia."

The team had already developed a scheme to generate reproductive cells by using somatic cells of mice and culturing oogonia, but it was deemed inefficient.

This time, the team succeeded in developing oogonia and pro-spermatogonia in two months by using primordial germ cell-like cells and adding bone morphogenetic protein signaling.

During a cultural period of about four months, the number of cells rose 10 billion times, and the generation process was relatively simple, the researchers said.

When germ cells divide, they undergo a process called epigenetic reprogramming, which resets parental epigenetic memories and leads to the formation of multiplying pro-spermatogonia or oogonia.

While recreating epigenetic reprogramming in humans in a laboratory setting remains a fundamental challenge, the research provided insights into this process by generating abundant pro-spermatogonia and oogonia cells, elucidating the framework of epigenetic reprogramming in humans, the research team said.

