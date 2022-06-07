Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts Omicron protection

Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with protection against the Omicron variant appears to work, the company announced Wednesday.
COVID-19 vaccine makers are studying updated boosters that might be offered in the fall to better protect people against future coronavirus surges.
Moderna's preliminary study results show people given the combination shot experienced an eight-fold increase in virus-fighting antibodies capable of targeting the Omicron mutant, the company announced.
Today’s COVID-19 vaccines all are based on the original version of the coronavirus. They’re still providing strong protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death even after the appearance of the super-contagious omicron variant -- especially if people have had a booster dose.
But the virus continues to mutate rapidly in ways that let it evade some of the vaccines’ protections and cause milder infections.
So U.S. regulators, and the World Health Organization, are considering whether to order a change in the vaccine recipe for a new round of booster shots in the fall -- when cold weather and kids returning to school are expected to drive yet another surge.
Key questions: How to make that change without losing the continued strong protection against COVID-19’s worst outcomes? And what’s the right variant to target? After the huge winter omicron surge, that mutant's genetically distinct siblings now are the main threats, including one that’s fueling the current U.S. wave of infections.
The Food and Drug Administration has set a meeting in late June for its scientific advisers to debate those questions and evaluate data from vaccine makers’ tests of potential new formulas. Pfizer also is studying a combination shot, what scientists call a bivalent vaccine.
Moderna said its new study found that a month after the combo shot, recipients harbored higher Omicron-fighting antibody levels -- and cross-protection against other prior variants — than the original vaccine triggers. However, antibodies naturally wane so it’s not clear how long the protection against infection will last.
The study was performed in 437 people, and safety was similar to today’s boosters, Moderna said. The results were announced in a press release and haven’t undergone scientific review.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
4 Comments
Bronco
So this whole "study" is about as credible as a tv commercial or a random internet poster.
This waning thing should have been explained on the first day these vaccines were announced as the saviours of mankind.
Very unfortunate that waning was only admitted to after everyone had taken their shots.
Strangerland
No, it's as credible as the numbers this company puts out on their products. Unless you have some specific information to show that Moderna fudges their numbers, I think it's safe to assume you're a anti-vaxxer to whom Moderna could never do anything to prove their credibility, and your lack of ability to accept anything as credible shows your opinion to be extremist, and therefore useless.
That is, unless you have something credible to show that Moderna fudges their numbers. Do you?
virusrex
No, not really because a company is putting their name behind the report, this means that if anything is found lacking on the methods or conclusions it is not as consequence free as you would like to misrepresent.
It was, pretending this is something new (the same as the possibility of variants) is just transparent disinformation.
What is unfortunate is that people still try to make up this problem when it was clearly discussed as a real possibility even before the vaccines were tried in volunteers.
Algernon LaCroix
At best , the covid vaccine makers, especially Moderna and Pfizer, have cooked their own goose here by promising the world and delivering very little. At worst, they've been deliberately deceptive about how safe and effective their mRNA vaccines have been. Nobody can make claims that they are safe in the long term, because they haven't been around for long enough.
But all these "mysterious incidents" surrounding heart attacks and strokes among young, healthy people up to their early 50s who would otherwise be extremely unlikely to suffer these problems arena;t suspicious at all. No. Apparently there's even a new piece of newspeak emerging for it: Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. Look away. Nothing to see here.
The only people who should be getting these vaccines are the elderly and those at high risk of serious illness or death due to comorbidities. Pressuring anyone else is simply a crime.
Strangerland
No.
No.
No.