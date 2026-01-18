New U.S. diet guidelines say to double up on protein, but nutrition experts are wary

Protein just got a big boost from U.S. health officials.
The latest federal dietary guidelines tell Americans to “prioritize protein foods at every meal” and advise increasing daily intake — up to double the amount of previous recommendations.
“We are ending the war on protein,” Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr said in a White House post on social media.
The guidance — including a new food pyramid — emphasizes red meat, whole milk and other animal sources of protein, while downplaying plant-based offerings.
But top nutrition experts question the protein push, saying Americans already consume more protein than they need, and there’s no new evidence that people need to drastically ramp up consumption. For many people, eating much more protein could lead to more fat and more cases of diabetes, they say.
“If you’re actively building muscle with strength or resistance training, more protein can help,” said Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a Tufts University nutrition expert. “Otherwise, you’re getting enough.”
Others worry that the dietary advice will accelerate the trend of companies encouraging Americans to embrace extra protein in foods including bars, cereals and snacks – even water.
Sales of protein-enriched packaged food will increase at a time "when one of the main messages is ‘eat real food, eat whole foods,’” said Christopher Gardner, a nutrition expert at Stanford University. “I think they’re going to confuse the public in a big way.”
Here’s what you need to know about the new protein recommendations:
Protein is a macronutrient that is in every cell in the human body. It's vital for growth and repair of muscle, bone, skin, hair and other organs and tissues. It’s made of building blocks called amino acids, including some that the body doesn’t make and must come from food.
For decades, the U.S. dietary guidelines and other sources have recommended that people consume 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight each day, or about 54 grams daily for a 150-pound person.
The new recommendation advises people to consume 1.2 grams to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight — up to double the previous advice. The guidance says adults should consume at least 100 grams of protein per day with half or more coming from animal sources.
The average adult man already consumes about 100 grams of protein a day, or twice the old recommendation.
The previous protein recommendations were calculated to prevent a nutrition deficiency, according to a scientific review published with the new dietary guidelines.
“It represents the lowest intake that maintains equilibrium in most healthy adults but does not reflect the intake required to maintain optimal muscle mass or metabolic function under all conditions,” the review said.
The new document relied on evidence from 30 studies that looked at the effects of higher protein diets on weight management and nutrient adequacy.
It concluded that protein intakes well above the previous guidance “are safe and compatible with good health.”
Nutrition experts noted that trials focusing on weight reduction aren’t typically used to make dietary recommendations for the general population. And, in a new article published in Journal of the American Medical Association, Mozaffarian said there is little evidence, outside of use for strength or resistance training, that “higher protein builds muscle or provides other health benefits.”
“In fact, excess dietary protein can be converted to fat by the liver,” Mozaffarian wrote. That can increase the risk of the development of dangerous fat in the abdomen that surrounds vital organs and boost the risk of diabetes, he added.
Other nutrition experts said the recommendation to eat more protein could be useful if it helps achieve another key goal of the new guidelines: encouraging people to eat more whole foods and fewer highly processed foods such as packaged snacks and cookies.
“The main problem with the food supply is the processed carbohydrates,” said Dr. David Ludwig, an endocrinologist and researcher at Boston Children’s Hospital.
But that will be a tall order for consumers faced with a slew of processed packaged foods — including toaster pastries, cereals and salty snacks — imbued with the halo of added protein.
"I think the American public's gonna go buy more junk food," Gardner said.
Jay
This is just common sense to anyone with even a basic understanding of nutrition: protein supports muscle maintenance, satiety, metabolic health, blood-sugar stability, and long-term body composition far better than the carb-heavy ridiculousness of the past. The only people who would screech "otherwise" are those still clinging to the 1970s food pyramid (the one that put bread and pasta at the base, LOL!), or those ideologically captured by the "there's a pill for that" pharmaceutical crowd who'd rather push statins and Ozempic/Wegovy than admit real food fixes almost all metabolic problems... or the tribal Blue No Matter Who types who recognize this is objectively good advice but reflexively reject it because it's coming from the "wrong team."
Science moved on decades ago - high-protein diets consistently outperform low-fat/high-carb ones in virtually every controlled trial for weight loss, insulin sensitivity, and preserving lean mass... yet some folks would rather die on the hill of outdated USDA plates than admit the shift makes sense. Good on the new guidelines for finally catching up!
GuruMick
Nutrition experts wary.....beef producers happy
virusrex
No, it is not, the problems are that from the different sources of protein the new US recommendations focus on the unhealthy ones proved scientifically, and that it recommends an amount that is not justified medically, it is only justified by the food industry that wants to push more unnecessary products.
These are the same recommendations that eliminated the restriction of alcohol in the diet and claim that the benefits of socializing are enough to justify drinking. Something that also goes against the scientific consensus that say no amount of alcohol is considered recommendable (and that is why a limit was put).
Carbohydrates from grains are the main source of calories in general, pretending otherwise still makes no sense, what do you think is at the base of the food pyramid in Japan? seaweed?
That would be MAHA, the ones trying to push these recommendations, Trump explicitly called Ozempic/Wegovy a basic tool for the treatment of obesity because (again according to him) this addressed the causes of the problem.
Your problem is thinking that high-protein means that most of the calories of the diet should come from them, that is not the case, not on the recommendations that go according to the consensus and not for these new guidelines that put unjustified emphasis on animal products and excess of proteins.
As the article clearly explains this is beneficial for the food industry that will now push for hyperprocessed sources of protein at a cheap price so people can reach the artificial levels being recommended.
Jay
Uh, carbohydrates are the main source of calories IF you eat more carbs than anything else. Congratulations on stating the obvious.
And did you know, 1 gram of carbohydrate has exactly the same 4 calories as 1 gram of protein? Did you realize that, or did you think carbs were magically calorie-free just because they're at the base of the 1970s food pyramid?
And if you know any health-conscious Japanese people at all, they're ALL actively switching to low-GI carb sources, more protein/fat at meals (eggs, fish, tofu, natto, grilled meats), and overall CARB REDUCTION.
Sorry to be the one to tell you this, but the old pyramid is DEAD because the science moved on. Higher protein + controlled carbs consistently beats carb-dominant diets for insulin sensitivity, body comp, and longevity in EVERY modern meta-analysis, whether you like it or not.
Monty
Wow!
I read this article 3x, but it really left me confused.
The guidance — including a new food pyramid — emphasizes red meat, whole milk and other animal sources of protein, while downplaying plant-based offerings.
So that means that everything what we heard in the past, that people should reduce eating red meat (or meat at all) and also people should not drink whole milk, (better chose a plant base alternative), ...all that what we heard was all nonsense?
“We are ending the war on protein,”
What war on protein? (what does that mean?)
Others worry that the dietary advice will accelerate the trend of companies encouraging Americans to embrace extra protein in foods including bars, cereals and snacks – even water.
What is the point here about water?
Does water includes Protein?
Mozaffarian said there is little evidence, outside of use for strength or resistance training, that “higher protein builds muscle or provides other health benefits.”
But the recommendation for older people is to consume a lot of protein to keep their muscles and not loosing them.
boost the risk of diabetes,
First time that I hear that Protein can boost the risk for diabetes.
key goal of the new guidelines: encouraging people to eat more whole foods and fewer highly processed foods such as packaged snacks and cookies.
That is a good thing follow up the new protein intake recommendation.
“I think the American public’s gonna go buy more junk food,” Gardner said.
Hae? Does junk food include a lot of protein?
And that is also a contrary to the sentence above, that the key goal of the new guidelines is to reduce package snacks and cookies, which are junk food, right?
“I think they’re going to confuse the public in a big way.”
I am already!
virusrex
Which is the case in countries like Japan, that don't have the obesity problem of the US, thus demonstrating this by itself is not the cause of the problem, it is not unhealthy and is actually well correlated with what the experts recommend as a healthy diet.
Did you miss the part where an excess of proteins comes with health risks? a balanced diet that promotes health is not consistent with this excess.
Baseless claims can be ignored precisely because they are baseless, the same as when you claimed influenza vaccination in Japan was at record lows, something that a 5 second search quickly debunked.
Japanese have had long healthy lives for many decades, and this comes with a diet that has as the main source of calories grains and cereals, not proteins. Even if (a big if) people were switching from that, that would not disprove it is not the healthier choice, for that you would have to wait a few more decades to see if the longevity and health levels change.
No, it is not, it is still a very simplified but correct way to describe what is the best diet from the point of view of health.
The alternative is a baseless promotion of food industry interests pushed by well known fraudsters and liars that also recommend people to use drugs as a way to address the cause of obesity and that say alcohol is fine since it is necessary for socializing and the benefits of doing it outweigh the problems caused by alcohol.
These are the recommendations you are calling correct.