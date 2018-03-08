Osaka University OKs world's 1st iPS cell-based heart failure treatment

A Japanese team of physicians won approval Friday from an Osaka University panel for its plan to carry out the world's first clinical study for treating heart failure with sheets of cardiac muscle cells created from so-called iPS cells.

Given the approval by the panel set within the university to check the feasibility of risky regenerative medicine, university professor Yoshiki Sawa and colleagues applied with the health ministry later in the day to implement the clinical study.

If approved, the clinical research is expected to begin within coming months.

In the planned study, the team led by Sawa, a cardiovascular surgery professor at the university, plans to convert induced pluripotent stem cells into a cardiac muscle cell sheet that is several centimeters in diameter and 0.1 millimeter thick, and transplant it into the hearts of three ischemic cardiomyopathy patients.

The doctors will monitor the method's safety and effectiveness in curing the heart disease.

The clinical study on the method is designated as "class 1" high-risk regenerative medicine that needs to win approval from both a state-backed panel set at universities and medical institutions, and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for its implementation.

Sawa's team plans to use a type of iPS cells that are deemed less likely to cause adverse reactions for the study, in cooperation with Nobel laureate researcher Shinya Yamanaka, a professor at Kyoto University.

Sawa's team has already developed cardiac muscle cell sheets using muscles of patients' thighs, but transplantation into their hearts was found to be ineffective in curing those with serious conditions due to a difference of type of muscles of those body parts.

The doctors believe that by applying iPS cells-derived cardiac muscle cell sheets to the hearts of ischemic cardiomyopathy patients, transplanted cells could eventually become part of their hearts and improve therapeutic effects of heart failure treatment.

