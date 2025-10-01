 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia recalls over a dozen suncreams that did not provide the sun protection factor their makers claimed Image: Getty Images North America/AFP
health

Over a dozen Australian suncreams pulled over safety concerns

0 Comments
By Laura CHUNG
SYDNEY

The makers of over a dozen suncreams have halted sales in Australia after a consumer advocacy group analysis found many of them did not provide the sun protection factor their makers claimed.

Long, hot days in the sun are a fixture of daily life in Australia, famous for its good weather and outdoors-loving lifestyle.

But the country also has the highest rate of skin cancer in the world -- almost 19,000 Australians were estimated to be diagnosed with melanoma in 2024, official data shows.

And an investigation in June by consumer group CHOICE found that of 20 popular brands of suncream tested, only four accurately matched their Sun Protection Factor (SPF) claims.

A follow-up investigation by the Therapeutic Goods Administration released on Tuesday identified 21 suncreams that may fall short of their protection claims.

In some cases, products that claimed to have sun protection factors of 50+ "were unlikely to have an SPF greater than 21", the authority said.

Of the flagged suncreams, eight have been voluntarily recalled, 10 have suspended sales, two are being reviewed and one is not sold nationally, according to the authority.

"You may wish to consider using an alternative product until the TGA completes its review," the agency warned.

AFP has reached out to a number of the firms named for comment on the claims.

Under current testing standards, things like how much suncream is applied and the degree of skin redness observed can impact the variability of results.

Australia classifies suncreams under therapeutic goods -- health-related products for human use rather than cosmetics -- and are therefore regulated to ensure their safety and efficacy.

Firms can face heavy penalties for inaccurate labelling.

Anne Cust, acting director of cancer research institute Daffodil Centre, said suncream was "just one of the forms of protection".

She said people should apply suncream "as a last resort" and use it alongside other protective measures like seeking shade and wearing long sleeves.

"The most important thing with sunscreen is to apply enough of it," she said. "What is important is to put enough on your skin and reapply after a couple of hours."

The issue was particularly pressing given the looming summer season, Vice President of the Australian Medical Association Julian Rait told national broadcaster ABC.

"People should still have confidence in the vast majority of suncream products, and they should still provide adequate protection from the sun, especially if used frequently," he said.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

5 Meditation Tips For Life in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes & Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Letters from Japan: “Getting Older in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Moving To Japan With A Chronic Illness: The Check List

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Letters from Japan: “Stinky Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Losing A Partner in Japan: Death, Grief & Life After Loss

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Getting The Birth Control (Oral Contraceptive) Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health

The Best Japanese Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Actually Work

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Ozempic in Japan: A Savvy Guide For Foreign Residents

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Moflin Mania: Japan’s Fluffy AI Pet Everyone Wants

Savvy Tokyo

Health

The Best Indoor Plants For Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo