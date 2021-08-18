Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The study confirmed that vaccines are less effective against Delta, which was first seen in India. Photo: AFP/File
health

Pfizer COVID jab declines faster than AstraZeneca: study

0 Comments
LONDON

The effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 declines faster than that of the AstraZeneca jab, according to a new study published on Thursday.

"Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech have greater initial effectiveness against new COVID-19 infections, but this declines faster compared with two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca," researchers at Oxford University said.

The study, which has not been peer reviewed, is based on the results of a survey by Britain's Office for National Statistics that carried out PCR tests from December last year to this month on randomly selected households.

It found that "the dynamics of immunity following second doses differed significantly" between Pfizer and AstraZeneca, according to the university's Nuffield Department of Medicine.

Pfizer had "greater initial effectiveness" but saw "faster declines in protection against high viral burden and symptomatic infection", when looking at a period of several months after full vaccination, although rates remained low for both jabs.

"Results suggest that after four to five months effectiveness of these two vaccines would be similar," the scientists added, while stressing that long-term effects need to be studied.

The study's findings come as Israel is administering booster shots, after giving 58 percent of the population two shots of the Pfizer jab.

The United States is also set to offer booster vaccines to boost antibody levels following concerns over declining effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Oxford research also found that protection was higher among those who had already been infected with the virus.

The study examined two groups of more than 300,000 people over 18, first during the period dominated by the Alpha variant, which emerged in Kent, southeast England, and secondly from May 2021 onwards, when the Delta variant has been dominant.

It confirmed that vaccines are less effective against Delta, which was first seen in India.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is the most widely offered in the UK, while those under 40 are offered Pfizer or Moderna due to blood clotting concerns.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

when looking at a period of several months after full vaccination

Vaccine passports are going to have expiry dates on them.

People who were "first in line in December 2019 are actually going to have their "immunity" declared null and void before everybody else.

Don't worry though, Big Pharma has a solution.

An endless stream of boosters.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Japanese Vocabulary for Talking about the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How to Take Sick Leave If You’re an ALT

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

7 Weird Questions Female ALTs Get Asked While Teaching English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Payday Works For An English Teacher in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Tips for Teaching After Natural Disasters and Other Trauma

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

What are ALTs’ Rights During the Coronavirus School Closures in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

What Is It Like to Teach English at a Japanese Elementary School?

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog