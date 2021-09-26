Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AFP/File
health

Pfizer starts large trial for anti-COVID pill

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Pfizer said Monday it had begun a middle-to-late stage clinical trial of a pill to stave off COVID in people who are exposed to infection.

Several companies are working on so-called oral antivirals, which would mimic what the drug Tamiflu does for influenza and prevent the disease from progressing to severe.

"We believe that tackling the virus will require effective treatments for people who contract, or have been exposed to, the virus, complementing the impact that vaccines have had," said Mikael Dolsten, the company's chief scientific officer.

Pfizer started developing its drug, called PF-07321332, in March 2020 and is testing it in combination with ritonavir, a repurposed HIV medicine.

The clinical trial will enroll 2,660 adults who will take part at the first signs of COVID infection or at first awareness of exposure.

They will be randomly assigned to receive either a combination of PF-07321332 and ritonavir, or a placebo twice a day for five or 10 days.

The objective is to assess the safety and efficacy of the drugs being studied at preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection and symptomatic disease by day 14.

Other companies are also testing existing oral antivirals against COVID -- but Pfizer's is the first specifically designed against the coronavirus.

It is known as a "protease inhibitor" and has been shown in lab testing to jam up the virus' replication machinery.

If it works in real life, it will likely only be effective at the early stages of infection.

By the time COVID progresses to severe disease, the virus has largely stopped replicating and patients suffer from an over-active immune response.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Tips for Teaching After Natural Disasters and Other Trauma

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Payday Works For An English Teacher in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

What are ALTs’ Rights During the Coronavirus School Closures in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

7 Weird Questions Female ALTs Get Asked While Teaching English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Japanese Vocabulary for Talking about the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

What Is It Like to Teach English at a Japanese Elementary School?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How to Take Sick Leave If You’re an ALT

GaijinPot Blog