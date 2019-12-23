Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ritz-Carlton Tokyo spa retreat aimed at detoxing guests

TOKYO

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Tokyo celebrates the arrival of 2020 with a new Wellness and Relaxation Spa Retreat that detoxes guests.

The 150-minute wellness and relaxation experience begins when guests enter the tranquil Luxury Spa Suite Room overlooking Tokyo’s marvelous cityscape from the 46th floor. Channeling their "inner athlete," guests are thoughtfully matched with a personal trainer, who will offer a curated 30-minute stretching session or a 30-minute yoga class in the private Spa Suite, followed by 30-minutes of private relaxation time. The experience’s finale is a 90-minute Deep Muscle Massage, intentionally designed to relieve sports related muscle tension through deep movements and dynamic stretching techniques. The final athlete-grade touch, ESPA Fitness Body Oil and Muscle Rescue Balm infused with cooling peppermint, eucalyptus, clove bud and West Indian Bay oils, relieve and revive worn muscles.

The Wellness and Relaxation Spa Retreat is available from Jan 1, 2020 to Aug 31, 2020 and is priced at 59,000 yen.

  • Spa Suite usage fee is included

  • All prices above are subject to taxes and service charge

  • For more information and reservation assistance, please contact: 03-6434-8813 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
