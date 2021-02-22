Newsletter Signup Register / Login
health

Takeda starts clinical trial of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said Wednesday it has started a clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. biotechnology firm Novavax Inc. in Japan, planning to domestically produce and supply it in the second half of 2021.

The Japanese drugmaker said it expects to gain results from a study on 200 Japanese participants aged 20 or older in the second half of this year.

The company is capable of producing over 250 million doses of the vaccine, it said.

Takeda, which is already in the process of carrying out a clinical trial in Japan of U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, said it finished the enrollment of study candidates earlier in the month.

Based on an agreement with the Japanese government, Takeda will import and distribute 50 million doses of Moderna's vaccine in the first half of this year once it gains Japanese regulatory approval.

Last week Japan started administering Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine to health workers in the first phase of its vaccination program.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

What Is It Like to Teach English at a Japanese Elementary School?

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Japanese Vocabulary for Talking about the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Vote in Your Home Country if You Live in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Payday Works For An English Teacher in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

7 Weird Questions Female ALTs Get Asked While Teaching English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Tips for Teaching After Natural Disasters and Other Trauma

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

What are ALTs’ Rights During the Coronavirus School Closures in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How to Take Sick Leave If You’re an ALT

GaijinPot Blog