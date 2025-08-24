Tokyo launches heat map to prevent heatstroke

By Heidi Sarol

Summer in Japan isn’t just hot anymore—it’s dangerously hot. In 2024, nearly 8,000 people in Tokyo alone were rushed to the hospital for heatstroke, most of them elderly. With new temperature records set every year, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has teamed up with the Japan Weather Association to launch a new tool to help: the Tokyo Heat Map (Japanese only).

Do We Need a Heat Map?

There’s An English Version

Cooling Shelters and Cool Share Spots

Tips to Avoid Heatstroke

Preventing Heatstroke

Why even go outside?

This is Japan, so even surviving the summer heat comes with a touch of bureaucracy. It’s not enough to look outside and think, “Looks pretty hot.” No, you must first consult the color-coded heatstroke map to be absolutely sure.

As one commenter on Reddit quipped: “Looks outside, it’s hot. Better check the government-mandated heatstroke map to be sure, though! – Tanaka-san.” Another joked that come October, you’ll still be sweating in your winter coat because, well, the calendar says so.

Regardless, heatstroke is no joke. And it’s good to see any precautions being taken. This interactive map breaks Tokyo down into 1-square-kilometer blocks and shows the heat index for each area.

The index isn’t just about temperature—it also takes into account humidity, wind and even the “radiant heat” from concrete and asphalt. In short, it tells you how likely you are to suffer heatstroke depending on where you are in the city.

The map updates every hour, gives forecasts up to 48 hours in advance, and even color-codes danger levels from safe (below 21) to disaster-level danger (35+). If you’re planning errands, work or sightseeing in Tokyo this summer, checking the map first could make all the difference.

There is an English version that covers all of Japan. But it’s, let’s say…minimal. Still, for anyone who’s ever tried to navigate a Japanese government website, the fact that an English version exists at all feels like a small miracle. We’ll take it.

Check out the English heat map here.

In accordance with the Climate Change Adaptation Act, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has published a map of 1,800 Cooling Shelters and 1,980 Cool Share Spots.

These places serve as heat evacuation facilities by wards, cities and towns that provide refuge on hot days. The difference between a “cooling shelter” and a “cool share spot” is that cooling shelters are only open when heatstroke warnings are issued.

Some examples of these facilities include the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, Tokyo Tower and department stores.

How to Find Cooling Shelters and Cool Share Spots

To find the nearest cooling shelter or cool share spots in your area, click this link (available in English). Most city wards have their own list of cooling shelters; click here for Shibuya and here for Minato.

Recognize the earliest signs of heatstroke.

Heatstroke happens when your body can’t cool itself down after prolonged exposure to high temperatures. Symptoms range from mild to life-threatening:

Mild (Level 1): Dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea

Dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea Moderate (Level 2): Headache, fatigue, worsening nausea

Headache, fatigue, worsening nausea Severe (Level 3): Hot, dry skin, confusion, staggering, convulsions or loss of consciousness

It’s worth noting the difference between heat exhaustion and heatstroke: exhaustion raises your body temperature but usually stays under 40°C and can often be treated with rest and fluids. Heatstroke, on the other hand, can be fatal if untreated.

If you or someone nearby shows severe symptoms, don’t wait it out—call Tokyo EMS at #7119. You’ll be connected with a consultant who can advise whether you need a doctor right away or if it’s time to call an ambulance.

