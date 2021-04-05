WHO does not back vaccination passports for now

The World Health Organization does not back requiring vaccination passports for travel due to uncertainty over whether inoculation prevents transmission of the virus, as well as equity concerns, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
"We as WHO are saying at this stage we would not like to see the vaccination passport as a requirement for entry or exit because we are not certain at this stage that the vaccine prevents transmission," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said.
"There are all those other questions, apart from the question of discrimination against the people who are not able to have the vaccine for one reason or another," she told a U.N. news briefing.
The WHO now expects to review China's COVID-19 vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac for possible emergency use listing around the end of April, Harris said.
"It's not coming as quickly as we had hoped because we need more data," she said, declining to provide more information, citing confidentiality.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appealed last month to countries with excess vaccine supplies to donate 10 million doses urgently to the COVAX facility which it runs with the GAVI vaccine alliance. Export restrictions by India left the vaccine-sharing program short of supplies of AstraZeneca's vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India.
Harris said she had no update on any countries stepping forward, adding: "We are very much looking for more vaccine".© Thomson Reuters 2021.
Kaerimashita
Not sure if it is true, but there have already been press reports of scammers faking and selling documents currently required to prove vaccine or testing in order to travel. Passports will only exacerbate that.
Fighto!
Typical of the crooked WHO. Refuse to admit there was a pandemic until too late, conducting a fake "enquiry" in Wuhan a year later, after all evidence has been destroyed - now claiming a sensible travel passport, used effectively in various forms for decades, is not needed.
No one need listen to the WHO. Governments should press on regardless.
How much money is China paying the crooks in the WHO?
Strangerland
Which is why regular passport forgery happens so often, right? I mean, it's not like anyone even bothers to use real passports anymore, they're so easy to fake, right?
anon99999
No pandemic declared for months when the world was in an obvious pandemic.
Not recommending ban on international travel for months, in fact encouraging it to continue, even whilst their Chinese masters blocked National travel and quarantined Wuhan area. ( yet allowed international travel from there in order to spread the virus to the world)
Countless times denying the existence of asymptomatic spread when the rapid spread of the virus was clearly happening because of it.
Great track record for the WHO, obviously they will be recommending covid passports in a few months as is usual with their getting it totally wrong backflips.
Maybe their Chinese masters are not happy that Western countries won’t include Chinese vaccines in their COVID passports