Newsletter Signup Register / Login
health

Aspirin to be tested as potential COVID-19 drug in UK study

0 Comments
LONDON

Painkiller aspirin will be evaluated as a possible treatment for COVID-19 in one of Britain's biggest trials, which will assess whether it might reduce the risk of blood clots in people with the disease.

The scientists behind the RECOVERY trial, which is looking into a range of potential treatments for COVID-19, said it would include the drug, which is commonly used as a blood thinner.

"There is a clear rationale for believing that it (aspirin) might be beneficial, and it is safe, inexpensive and widely available," said Peter Horby, co-chief investigator of the trial.

Patients infected with the coronavirus are at a higher risk of blood clots because of hyper-reactive platelets, the cell fragments that help stop bleeding. Aspirin is an antiplatelet agent and can reduce the risk of clots, the RECOVERY trial's website said on Friday.

At least 2,000 patients are expected to randomly get 150 mg of aspirin daily along with the usual regimen. Data from those patients will be compared with at least 2,000 other patients who receive the standard COVID-19 treatment on its own, the website showed.

Small daily doses of aspirin has been found to reduce the risk of certain cancers. As a blood thinner, it increases the risk of internal bleeding, and taking too much over a long period of time has been associated with kidney damage.

Other treatments being tested in the RECOVERY trial include common antibiotic azithromycin and Regeneron's antibody cocktail that was used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump's COVID-19 symptoms.

Unlike Gilead's remdesivir, which has been approved as a COVID-19 treatment in the United States but has shown poor results in a large World Health Organization trial, aspirin is a generic drug, making it much cheaper.

The RECOVERY trial was the first to show that dexamethasone, a steroid which is also cheap and widely available, could save lives of people severely ill with COVID-19.

It also showed that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, once touted by Trump, was of no benefit in treating COVID-19 patients.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

What are ALTs’ Rights During the Coronavirus School Closures in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

alt

Accentuate the Positive: Using Different Styles of English in the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How to Take Sick Leave If You’re an ALT

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Vote in Your Home Country if You Live in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

7 Weird Questions Female ALTs Get Asked While Teaching English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Tips for Teaching After Natural Disasters and Other Trauma

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

What Is It Like to Teach English at a Japanese Elementary School?

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Japanese Vocabulary for Talking about the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Payday Works For An English Teacher in Japan

GaijinPot Blog