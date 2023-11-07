Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Administered by weekly injection, Zepbound has been indicated for patients who are obese or overweight patients with at least one weight-related condition, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes or high cholesterol Photo: Eli Lilly/AFP
health

U.S. approves highly anticipated Eli Lilly weight loss drug

0 Comments
By Issam AHMED
WASHINGTON

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday announced it had approved Eli Lilly's highly anticipated weight loss drug Zepbound, the latest entrant in a field of powerful -- and lucrative -- new obesity medicines.

It is expected to be available in the United States within weeks, joining the likes of Novo Nordisk's successful Ozempic and Wegovy, and is widely expected to become a bestseller.

JPMorgan analysts have predicted annual sales for so-called GLP-1 drugs to reach $140 billion by 2032, with the market dominated by Novo and Lilly.

Administered by weekly injection, Zepbound has been indicated for patients who are obese or overweight patients with at least one weight-related condition, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes or high cholesterol.

"Obesity and overweight are serious conditions that can be associated with some of the leading causes of death such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes," said the FDA's John Sharetts in a statement. "In light of increasing rates of both obesity and overweight in the United States, today's approval addresses an unmet medical need."

Zepbound's active ingredient tirzepatide was previously approved under the trade name Mounjaro, a diabetes control drug also made by Eli Lilly.

In a clinical trial involving more than 2,500 adults, people taking Zepbound in addition to dieting and exercise lost on average 48 pounds (22 kilograms) when given the highest allowed dose, and 34 pounds on the lowest dose, compared to seven pounds on placebo.

At the start of the trial, the average weight was 231 pounds.

Around 70 percent of American adults are obese or overweight, and losing five to 10 percent of body weight through diet and exercise has been linked to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.

"New treatment options bring hope to the many people with obesity who struggle with this disease and are seeking better options for weight management," said Joe Nadglowski, president and chief executive officer of the Obesity Action Coalition, in a statement.

Zepbound comes with a high list price of $1,059.87 per month, which may limit the number of people who can receive it since insurance companies often do not cover weight loss medications. Medicare, the state subsidized insurance for the elderly, is barred from covering it.

Nevertheless, Eli Lilly said in a release that people covered by insurance could pay just $25 for a 1-month or 3-month prescription.

Despite their burgeoning popularity, the new class of weight loss drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists have been found to heighten the risk of certain severe gastrointestinal problems, according to a large study published last month in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

These include stomach paralysis, pancreatitis and bowel obstruction.

"Given the wide use of these drugs, these adverse events, although rare, must be considered by patients thinking about using them for weight loss," said lead author Mohit Sodhi, a medical student at the University of British Columbia in Canada, in a statement.

The FDA said Zepbound's known side effects included nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal discomfort and pain, injection site reactions, fatigue, allergic reactions, burping, hair loss and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

It has been found to cause thyroid C-cell tumors in rats, but it is unknown whether the same is true for humans.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

A Guide to Halal Food in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

7 Weird Questions Female ALTs Get Asked While Teaching English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Get One Step Closer to Your Fitness Goals with AC Fit Kojimachi Studio

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

What are ALTs’ Rights During the Coronavirus School Closures in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Japanese Vocabulary for Talking about the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog