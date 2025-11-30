WHO backs GLP-1 treatments to tackle obesity epidemic

A range of blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes drugs could help shift the trajectory of the global obesity epidemic, which affects over one billion people worldwide, the World Health Organization said Monday.
A new generation of appetite-suppressing drugs called GLP-1 agonists -- which includes blockbuster brands Ozempic and Mounjaro -- has become massively popular in recent years.
On Monday, the United Nations health agency issued its first guidelines on how such drugs could be used as a key tool for treating obesity in adults as a chronic, relapsing disease.
More than 3.7 million people died from illnesses related to being overweight or obese in 2022, according to WHO figures -- more than top infectious killers malaria, tuberculosis and HIV combined.
The number of people living with obesity will double by 2030 unless decisive action is taken to stem the rise, the agency estimates.
"Obesity is one of the most serious public challenges of our time," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters from the agency's Geneva headquarters. "These new medicines are a powerful clinical tool, offering hope to millions."
The new guidelines call for GLP-1 therapies to be used by adults, excluding pregnant women, "for the long-term treatment of obesity", which it defines as a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or higher.
WHO stressed that while the efficacy of the therapies in treating obesity was "evident", it was issuing "conditional recommendations" for use since more data was needed on efficacy and safety over longer periods.
The agency also emphasised that the medication alone would not reverse the trend in obesity, which it recognized as a complex, chronic disease and a major driver of non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type-2 diabetes and some types of cancer.
The new guidelines suggest the therapies could be coupled with "intensive behavioral interventions", promoting healthy diet and physical activity, amid indications such shifts may enhance treatment outcomes.
The WHO also insisted on the importance of "creating healthier environments through robust population-level policies to promote health and prevent obesity".
It also urged targeted screening of high-risk individuals and ensuring access to lifelong, person-centered care.
"You can't see these drugs as a magic bullet," Jeremy Farrar, WHO assistant director-general in charge of health promotion, disease prevention and care, told AFP.
"But they're clearly going to become a very important part of an integrated approach to obesity," he said.
If countries get the combination right, "the impact on bringing down levels of the people who are obese, and the impact particularly on diabetes... on cardiovascular and others, is going to be profound".
Francesca Celletti, a WHO senior advisor on obesity, agreed.
"There is a possibility that we can bend this epidemiological trajectory of obesity," she told AFP.
Beyond the health impacts, the global economic cost of obesity is predicted to hit $3 trillion annually by the end of this decade, the WHO said.
"If we don't somehow shift the curve, the pressure on health systems is actually going to be untenable," Farrar warned.
The sky-high prices of GLP-1 drugs have raised concerns that they will not be made available in poorer nations where they could save the most lives.
Diabetes patients, for whom the drugs were originally developed, have also experienced shortages.
In September, the WHO added GLP-1s to its list of essential medicines in a bid to shore up access, calling for cheap generic versions to be made available for people in developing countries.
"Our greatest concern is equitable access," Tedros said.
"Without concerted action, these medicines could contribute to widening the gap between the rich and poor, both between and within countries."© 2025 AFP
robert maes
Again ridiculous. The cure for obesity is eating less and drinking less junk and more water.
the drugs pushing means people think they have a “ free out of jail “ pass. I eat and drink more because u have my slimming drug.
madness
TaiwanIsNotChina
The drugs literally help you do that. That is the only way they work...
Monty
Look what happened to Robbie Williams using GLP-1.
That says it all!
Why do people risk their eyesight (or other health issues according the side-effects) with such dangerous drugs, when they just can lose weight with eating a healthy diet and move their body?
Keep your hands off from these dangerous weight loss drugs!
virusrex
What is ridiculous is to pretend this is in any way a cure, the same as saying that the cure for alcoholism is simply to stop drinking. Not useful at all (also, "more water" as a blanket recommendation is not true, depending on the case it could even be dangerous).
You have a completely wrong understanding of what the drugs do, people don't eat and drink more but in fact the opposite, the patients also can more easily become active, improve their lifestyle, etc. No free pass, the effort is still necessary to lose weight, the drugs simply improve the chances the patients are successful doing it.
The drugs have been widely popular because they also help people in many other ways, for example in this previous article:
https://japantoday.com/category/features/health/wondering-about-ozempic-in-japan-learn-which-glp-1-drugs-are-approved-how-much-they-cost-where-to-access-them
a commenter posted these two references talking about how these drugs are beneficial beyond just diabetes and obesity
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0031938424001677
GLP-1RAs show promise in addressing reward dysfunction linked to food stimuli, obesity, and T2DM. They normalize insulin resistance, and might also modulate dopaminergic signalling and reduce anhedonia. Their effects on glycemic variability and cravings suggest potential applications in addiction disorders.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370%2824%2900305-5
Semaglutide is not associated with higher 12-month risk of adverse neuropsychiatric outcomes compared to other antidiabetic medications. Potential beneficial associations with some outcomes, especially cognitive deficit and nicotine misuse, should stimulate validation in clinical trials.
virusrex
Of course not, the data on millions of patients is what says it all,
One, because these drugs are used under medical supervision, which greatly mitigate the risks.
And two, because these drugs are used in patients that have no realistic chances of succeeding in having a healthy diet and lifestyle for many different reasons, so for them not using the drugs means much higher risks for their health.
The problem is that people believe their personal situation applies to everybody else without understanding that this is not the case.
And die from complications derived from chronic diseases that could be prevented by their use?
I would say it is simply wrong to pretend doctors must be wrong based on your personal misunderstandings. If a doctor recommends their use they are in their field of expertise, and if someone recommends the patient to disobey the doctor that someone is putting in risk the health and life of the patient.