Yes to red meat, no to sugar: Trump's new health guidelines

The Trump administration on Wednesday urged Americans to avoid highly processed foods along with added sugars while touting consumption of red meat and full-fat dairy, foods many nutritionists had previously discouraged.
The new federal nutritional guidelines emphasize protein more than previous recommendations, releasing a flipped-pyramid graphic that places meat, dairy and healthy fats on the same tier as vegetables and fruits, with fiber-rich whole grains like oats at the bottom tip.
Health chief Robert F Kennedy Jr vowed that the new guidelines would "revolutionize" U.S. eating habits and "make America healthy again" -- the catchphrase of the MAHA movement that's perhaps best-known for vaccine resistance.
Kennedy has long railed against the typical American diet and the food industry, saying the US is in a "health emergency" that has resulted in chronic disease including among children.
The new recommendations -- the federal government is required to release them every five years -- strongly discourage sugars, saying children should avoid added sweeteners until age 10, and that sugar-sweetened beverages are anathema to good health.
The guidelines also say to cut back on refined carbohydrates like white bread and flour tortillas.
Americans are encouraged to prioritize whole foods like vegetables and fruits over packaged or prepared meals that often include significant added sugar and salt.
When it comes to protein, the new guidelines are far less emphatic about avoiding fats than previous recommendations, but do encourage swapping out deep-fried cooking methods for alternatives like roasting or grilling.
While the most recent iteration of U.S. guidelines endorsed "lean meats" along with a variety of other plant-based proteins, seafood, and eggs, the new document says to consume a variety of proteins from both animal and plant sources, including red meat.
Americans should eat 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, according to the new guidelines. Previous recommendations had said around 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight would suffice for most people.
But while Kennedy for months has emphasized he would end the "war" on saturated fats -- which in high amounts are known to increase risk of heart disease and stroke -- the administration did not change the previous recommendation that no more than 10 percent of daily calories should stem from those fats.
Yet alongside olive oil the recommendations says butter or beef tallow -- the latter has particular hold on MAHA influencers -- can serve as cooking lubricants.
Cooking with saturated fats and routinely consuming red meat could easily put many people over the 10 percent figure.
Brooke Rollins, the agriculture secretary, meanwhile said the new dietary guidelines would support farmers and ranchers who "grow and produce real food."
Federal data shows that ultra-processed foods -- including packaged sweetened baked goods, savory snacks and soda -- account for about 55 percent of calories in the average American diet.© 2026 AFP
3 Comments
Login to comment
Wick's pencil
Yes, finally! Great news!
I expect that myth to also crumble, hopefully soon.
Jay
Great news, absolutely fantastic seeing common sense back in dietary guidelines, reflecting the massive shift we've seen in modern nutrition science over the two last decades. Anyone who has been paying attention to the real data on sugar toxicity, or the landmark reviews dismantling the low-fat dogma knows that ditching ultra-processed junk and added sugars while embracing nutrient-dense red meat, eggs, and full-fat dairy is optimal for most people.
And actually, those "nutritionists" "previously discouraging" red meat are the exact same crowd who pushed the disastrous low-fat, high-carb food pyramid in the 80s and 90s, plastered "heart-healthy" labels on sugar-loaded breakfast cereals, and helped fuel the obesity/diabetes explosion. The keyword here is "PREVIOUSLY" - as in, outdated, debunked, industry-funded nonsense that modern evidence has left in the dust.
It is of course sad that the article frames this like it’s some controversial Bad Orange Man thing or crediting the "wrong team," when it's really just plain common sense... but at least it should be interesting to see certain people chime in with "b-b-but"-isms and/or "there's a pill for that!" These people should be ignored, and the news should be celebrated as an overwhelming, objective positive.
virusrex
What is great about it, reducing sugars increasing plant based food with low processing, etc. is already what is recommended by health and nutrition professionals, the obesity problem is still there.
As likely as the "myth" of microbes being the cause of infection. I mean, the evidence for this scientific conclusion is solid, so it is required to openly lie in order to "refute" it.
What shift are you talking about? this is well known from a long time ago (the food pyramid is essentially this, which is why it has such a deep positive effect when promoted in several countries).
Not a dogma and not dismantled. Medical institutions of the whole world still conclude based on evidence that reducing fats in the diet is good and healthy.
Evidence for this claim? who are those you are talking about? names and examples of how anybody pushed "high-carb" diets that are not considered healthy now.
These are not from health experts but from food companies, the same that are well on board with measures put forward by this administration to deregulate the industry and let them do as they please (including ignoring completely any recommendation that hurt their profit).
That is mistaken, current nutrition recommendations clearly include reducing red meat and increasing plant derived foods. The experts still discourage this, the ones that don't are government appointed officials that bring no evidence for this. The article clearly points out at this when it says who is the one making this recommendation.
Acting against the best available science is controversial when the institutions doing it are trying to pass themselves as scientific. Still this is not as bad as the actions of RFKjr on infectious diseases, after all "the administration did not change the previous recommendation that no more than 10 percent of daily calories should stem from those fats" this makes it clear it is still discouraging fats as a source of energy, just not saying it openly.