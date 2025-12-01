'Death cafe' events give young and old alike a venue for airing concerns

"I'm terrified of getting dementia. If it comes to the point that I appear shameful, I'd prefer to die before my mind goes."

A busy rookie reporter for Shukan Gendai (Dec 8), still in his 20s, happened to visit his family home in Kansai, and heard those words from his mother, who is in her mid-60s.

"I didn't say anything back to her -- all I could do was chuckle in vague acknowledgement. But for months afterwards I couldn't get her words out of my mind.

"What could I do," he pondered, "if she actually became incapacitated and bedridden. Euthanasia is not legally recognized in Japan...."

He also noticed that there were no doctors or counselors with whom he could air his concerns. "I can't discuss it with friends, either; the subject is just too serious," he added.

Then the name "death cafe" came to his attention. Structured as a casual forum, it originated in Switzerland in 1999 and underwent a boom in the UK during the previous decade.

Death cafes have finally started taking root in Japan, where they are conducted by head priests at Buddhist temples, nurses and mortuary operators among others.

The reporter's first encounter was held at a Buddhist temple in Kanagawa Prefecture, at which 10 participants paid 500 yen.

A woman who appeared to be the moderator arrived, and led the participants in to the temple's main hall. There the participants ware invited to sit at elongated tables arranged in a square, with folding chairs.

Refreshments were served in the form of tea and cookies.

The ages of the participants, fewer than 10 in total, were mixed, with some, like the reporter, in their 20s, and others appearing over age 60.

The moderator began by saying, "If there's something you don't want to talk about, that's all right; we don't mind if you only want to listen."

A woman who appeared to be in her 70s raised her hand and offered to go first. "Recently my husband has been in and out of hospitals repeatedly," she said. "Rather than futile treatment, I'm thinking we should just let nature take its course. But when I ask him, he just replies, 'I'll leave it up to you.'"

She continued, while her eyes remaining focused on her teacup.

"But I don't know if it's all right for me to decide or not. When I discuss it with my children, they tell me 'Mom, you decide.' Since money's also involved, I'm thinking that it would be better for me to halt treatment, but it's hard to say it out loud. So I joined the circle because I wanted someone to listen to what I say."

Several days later, the reporter signed up for another death cafe session. This time it was held in a regular cafe located on the second floor of a building in one of Tokyo's 23 wards, rented out for the occasion. Compared with the temple, it seemed somewhat more accommodating.

A woman in her 70s from Chiba Prefecture wanted to discuss an inheritance from her son but suddenly became anxious. A man in his late 70s who had already prepared his will pointed out a number of problems she should anticipate.

Rather than airing concerns this gathering became more of a forum for exchanging information. The reporter hadn't expected people to discuss death in such a casual manner.

Akari Makishima, who heads a mortuary business in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward named "The Relight," told Gendai's reporter, "I was interested in the death cafe for personal reasons," she said. "I grew up for 30 years not knowing my mother had committed suicide. About the time I was about to give birth I learned about it the first time from a family member."

Makishima had attended a suicide survivors' support group, but didn't feel like she had much in common with the other participants, who did not seem to be moved to talk frankly.

Death cafes, on the other hand, are not intended as a place to look for answers, but aim to create an opportunity for people to confront death.

"People attend for a variety of reasons: those troubled by caring for elderly parents; those who have lost someone important in their lives; or those who wish to ponder their own deaths," said Makishima.

The environment related to death in Japan has been undergoing major changes of late. Factors behind the increase in death cafes are said to be the increasing trends toward nuclear families and more people expiring in hospitals -- as well the growing preference for inexpensive and simple funeral arrangements.

"Previously, discussing death was something of a cultural taboo in Japan," Makishima added. "What's more, extended families living under one roof have declined, so deaths at home aren't encountered as much as before. So people have had fewer opportunities to observe the process first hand."

It was German philosopher Martin Heidegger who wrote, "As long as we turn our eyes away from death, we cannot be aware of our own existence."

"So from that perspective, then, we have to face death for the sake of living a better life," the reporter concludes. "This coming New Year, I'm going to go back to my family home and have a long talk with my mom."

