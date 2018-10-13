'Takoyaki' prices soar due to shortage of main ingredient - octopus

One of Japan's most popular walk-away snacks -- takoyaki (grilled octopus dumplings) -- appears threatened by a shortfall in its main ingredient. Yukan Fuji (Oct 17) reports that the catch of the Akashi-dako species of octopus, so named because it is harvested off the coast of the fishing port of Akashi in Hyogo Prefecture, has fallen sharply this year.

According to data from the Hyogo Marine Technology Center, the octopus catch in the area around the Akashi Strait, between Honshu and Awaji Island, has averaged about 100 tons each July -- the busiest fishing season -- for the past five years, although in 2017 it dropped to 80 tons. This past summer, according to a fisherman, the shortfall has been even more severe.

"We're not so much worried about right now, but about the future," Toshimune Koshi tells the reporter. "We freeze the catch between June and August, and the supply is usually enough to run through the first half of next year, although supplies begin to taper off by spring."

"One thing we're grateful for," Koshi continues, "is the wider familiarization of the name of Akashi-yaki, which brings a lot of visitors here, especially on extended holiday weekends, to sample the fares. But because of the poor catch this summer, I'm not sure we'll have enough to get us through next year's Golden Week (the string of holidays that fall between late April through early May). We might have to consider raising prices."

An official at the Akashi's local fishing cooperative believes one factor in the poor catch was the change in sea temperatures in January and February.

"This year, for the first time since 1963, the temperature fell below 7 degrees," he explained. "Octopi can't deal with low temperatures and we suppose some of them died."

Koshi also blames fishing by non-professionals. "There's a designated area of several square kilometers in which people who aren't members of the cooperative are not supposed to fish, but some fishermen haul in the hatchlings or fry before they've had time to mature. We need the Akashi city government to get involved so that octopi are properly acknowledged as a resource and protected."

In any event, the decline in octopi appears to be a worldwide phenomenon. Of the approximately 84,000 tons sold each year in Japan, about 37,000 tons are harvested domestically. The main foreign sources are Morocco and Mauritania in west Africa, which supplied 32,000 tons in 2016. That figure dropped to 29,000 tons in 2017.

Japan's success in propagating the consumption of octopus abroad may also have contributed to declining stocks. Its popularity has recently spread in China, for example.

In August 2017, Tokyo's Central Fish Market handled some 65,000 kilograms of octopus; this year, the volume in August had declined to 45,000 kilograms. Hotland Co Ltd, which operates the Tsukiji Gindako franchise chain of takoyaki stands, reported a 32.9% year-on-year decline in profits over the first six months of this year. Explaining the drop, a company spokesperson cited added costs for procuring the main ingredient. From last July the company raised prices for a packet of eight octopus dumplings from 550 to 580 yen.

