'Hidden criminals' behind soaring price of rice

By Michael Hoffman

“It’s as if six billion bowls of rice went missing.”

What’s happening with rice? Its price is a raging fever. Five kilograms of Niigata Koshihikari brand sold for 2,490 yen last May, 3,285 yen in September, 4,185 yen in January. Other brands: similar – the sharpest spike since 1975.

Strange: Farm ministry figures show 180,000 tons more rice harvested last year than the year before, yet 210,000 fewer tons shipped. The missing 390,000 tons would fill 6 billion bowls.

“We’ve caught the hidden rice criminals,” claims Shukan Post (Feb 28 – March 7). Who are they?

Are they in fact criminals? If so, capitalism itself is criminal. If “criminal” means breaking the law, they seem innocent. If it means morally reprehensible, it becomes a matter of individual judgment. Against them the case is: their activities certainly are driving up rice prices – high enough to pinch many a household and make of Japan’s staple food a luxury indulgence. Counsel for the defense would say yes, but if society as we know it can be narrowed down to one single defining pursuit, it is the pursuit of wealth; if to one single defining excellence, it is shrewd, even wily entrepreneurial initiative.

Alarmed, the government announced in February the release in March of 210,000 tons of stockpiled rice. The mere announcement would ease the fever.

But it didn’t. Nor will the actual release, Shukan Post fears. It’s too late, it says, for quick fixes. Maybe even for fundamental reform. Reform what, how? A shrinking, aging rural population leaves more and more farm acreage uncultivated. Food can be imported, up to a point, but able young farmers are a dearth less easily supplied.

An unnamed Tohoku farmer the magazine speaks to recalls his surprise last summer at the plethora of approaches made to him by entrepreneurs unknown to him: “Sell us your rice, we’ll pay more for it than JA.” JA is the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives, the world’s oldest, with roots deep in the 19th century. Traditionally, farmers sell their produce to it and it sells to retailers. Outside dealers have been challenging JA’s monopoly for decades, but here was a flurry of activity on an unprecedented scale.

“These were people,” the farmer says, “who’d had no prior involvement with rice or with farming.” Among them were textile manufacturers, clothing dealers, venture capitalists and speculators, seeking opportunities for expansion, playing the “money game,” buying now, holding till prices rise, creating an artificial shortage, then selling at a profit when the time seems ripe. In agricultural terms, they plant their seeds and harvest their crop. If they pocket their riches at society’s expense, so do many other businesses.

“I don’t deal with them because I value my relationship with JA,” says the Tohoku farmer, “but I’d certainly earn more if I did.”

“Like masks during the COVID-19 crisis” – when supply fell behind a surging demand – “I’ve seen rice trading on flea market sites,” says an unnamed IT journalist – “along with clothing and computer game devices.” Here a kilogram of rice goes for 5000 yen, as astonishing price which the shortage must be driving some consumers to pay.

The release of stockpiled rice later this month will likely ease things temporarily without solving what most needs to be solved and perhaps cannot be. “In the past 10 years,” says rice market analyst Yasushi Tsunemoto, “20 percent of Japan’s rice land has gone out of cultivation.” Farmers are aging and retiring. Their children, overwhelmingly, pursue other career options. “Without fundamental reforms like integrating farmland and recruiting young cultivators,” Tsunemoto continues, “rice prices will keep soaring.”

He identifies the impasse. The fact that he suggests no way out of it is surely significant. Maybe it means there is none.

