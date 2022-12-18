'Japan has no future' is a widespread if not universal feeling

By Michael Hoffman

In 1975 the monthly magazine Bungei Shunju published an essay provocatively titled “Japan’s Suicide,” written by a scholarly group provocatively named “Group 1984.”

The postwar years had been good to Japan. From rubble to “economic miracle,” symbolized by the shinkansen and the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, had been a giant leap. The next decade brought shadows. There was the “Nixon shock” in 1971, the “oil shock” of 1973; the air was toxic, and some began to wonder, “Are the good times over?”

Still, Group 1984’s forebodings seemed extreme. Suicide? Quite the contrary, said prevailing opinion. If any country seemed moribund it was the U.S., not Japan. Postwar Japan was young; the U.S. – mired in Vietnam, wracked by dissent – prematurely old. The West as a whole saw its sun setting. The East, Japan at its head, confident and disciplined, would shape the future.

Japan’s 1980s were euphoric. The nation had the golden touch. It was positively frothy with high spirits. Japanese electronics, Japanese cars, Japanese food, Japanese manga – the world couldn’t get enough of things Japanese. And Japan couldn’t get enough of the world. Young people in particular, flush with cash from a swelling bubble economy, traveled abroad, carried foreign brand name bags, decked themselves in foreign fashions, drank imported wines. 1984 came and went, scarcely noticed.

Bungei Chonju’s essay languished, forgotten. In 2012 the magazine reprinted it. Things had changed. Maybe everything had. The 1990s brought the party to a close. The bubble burst. Japan reeled. Strapped corporations froze hiring. College graduates got stuck with part-time jobs on part-time pay – for life in many cases. Worse was to come. 2011 brought nuclear meltdown. What had gone wrong? What hadn’t?

In its last issue of 2022 Bungei Shunju revisits the theme of “Japan’s suicide.” Only now it’s not just Japan. The entire world seems to be committing suicide.

The most pressing problems Japan faces are global. Democracy founders, autocracy rises. Peace gives way to war – as in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – or warlike preparations, as military budgets soar, Japan’s included, in response to rising fears of something apocalyptic – “1984”-like – just around the corner. Then there’s global warming, a suicidal predicament if ever there was one, no timely solution in plain sight.

Bungei Shunju sees an analogy in the fall of Rome to barbarians in the 5th century AD. Japan’s 1980s were in its view the modern equivalent of Roman “bread and circuses” – keep the masses sated and bloated on cheap entertainment while things spin out of control into unheeded ruin. The warning it sounded 47 years ago resonates now, perhaps, as it failed to then.

“Japan has no future” is a widespread if not universal feeling, the magazine finds. One-third of its population is elderly, one-third of its work force part-time. We told you so, Bungei Shunju says in effect. Viewing the ’80s with hindsight as it had earlier viewed them with foresight, it sees the exuberance of the time as disease in germ. Mass culture it declares fun but empty, reducing thought to impulse, joy to speed, music to noise. Mass production gave everybody everything, mass consumption generated a “culture of disposability” that corroded appreciation and, incidentally, manifested itself in the workplace in the form of workers themselves becoming “disposable” goods, hired as needed, laid off when not.

Japanese democracy had something “fake” about it from the start, the magazine alleges. A one-size-fits-all education favored the average at the expense of the gifted and the challenged. Be like everyone else or rot, was the implicit message. One-party rule, all but unbroken since 1955, heightens the impression of conformity – or indifference – triumphant.

The 1970s and ’80s were proud decades. The postwar ambition to catch up to the U.S. economically grew bolder still – why not be number one? The eminent American scholar Ezra Vogel saw it happening as early as 1979. His bestseller of that year, “Japan as Number One,” was subtitled, “Lessons for America.” The teacher-disciple relationship seemed on the point of being reversed.

How Japan went from there to here is a question to engage future scholars for decades. For now, Bungei Shunju wonders how – or whether – Japan can reverse its decline. The prognosis is not good. The immediate postwar period was worse but the nation was young. The young then are today’s old. The young generation dwindles steadily, numerically speaking. Times are changing drastically, and the youthful vigor that thrives on change is not in evidence. Might advanced technology – robots, artificial intelligence and the like – fill the vacuum? Some hope it will, but Bungei Shunju is doubtful. It may well raise productivity, it says, but is likelier still to throw masses of people out of work. Who, in that case, will be the consumers?

