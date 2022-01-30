'Kaiten-zushi' chains facing a worldwide battle for supply and demand

Kaiten-zushi, which originated in Kansai a little over 50 years ago, has long been a major player in the food and beverage industry.

The method of serving various dishes atop a belt conveyor has been so popular it led to numerous spinoffs, including stews, barbecue items and even desserts.

In general, outlets of the major chains operate based on a cost-price ratio of from 45 to 50%, considerably higher than other restaurants whose ratio averages around 30%. Looking at it from another perspective then, the kaiten-zushi restaurants are much more vulnerable to price increases of fish and other sea foods, their basic material.

Weekly Playboy (Feb 14) carries the headline "Kaiten-zushi in a fight for survival!?"

According to data from the government's Fisheries Agency, as of last November, the wholesale market prices of aji (Caranginae）had increased by 129%; cuttlefish, 135%; and sanma (Pacific saury), a whopping 192%, vis-a-vis their average prices in the same month over the five-year period from 2016 to 2020.

What's responsible for the recent changes? A key factor would appear to be climate change, which has had a major impact on the size of the catch. Another involves the procurement costs from imports of items harvested in more distant parts of the world.

For example, much of the kuro maguro (bluefin tuna) consumed in Japan is raised in fish farms in the Mediterranean. From May 2021 its price began soaring and by the end of December the cost had risen between 25 to 35%. Prices for around 60% of yellowfin tuna, another popular variety, also increased.

"Botan ebi (aka botan shrimp) from Russia has increased 2.5 fold in the past year, and ama ebi (Alaskan pink shrimp) rose 3.5 fold," trading firm executive Momoo Odaira told the magazine. "Cod roe, both from Russia and Alaska, as well as from Chile and Norway rose by 30%, and some types by 50%."

Kura Sushi, one of the three major chains, raised its single-portion servings of ikura by 10 yen as early as last October. By November, the Sushiro chain boosted its price from 100 to 150 yen per serving.

As sushi attracts more fans abroad, Japanese consumers must now compete across the board.

"Kaiten-zushi has been experiencing a boom in demand overseas, particularly in China and North America," the aforementioned Odaira is quoted as saying. "China's demand for shrimp, salmon and tuna have put Japan in a disadvantageous position. Chinese companies have also cornered the market on other types of fish such as flounder, so Japan has to buy from the Chinese."

"We opened our first branch in Guangzhou City last September, and a second branch in November," says Kazunari Matsuda, president of the Guangzhou affiliate of Sushiro. "Since their openings, they've been filled to capacity. Customers like regular items like tuna and salmon but sea urchin, flounder and salmon roe are also popular. More people have even started to favor cuts of luminous-body fish that they've avoided in the past."

The least expensive dishes are priced at 10 Chinese yuan, or about 170 Japanese yen -- slightly above the going rate in Japan. Matsuda says that local customers do not regard a sushi meal as a special treat, but rather view it in the same light as dining in other restaurants.

"Some just come alone for lunch," he said.

A trade consultant in China estimates that compared with that country's imports of sea produce in 2016, about $707 million, the figure more than doubled to $1.58 billion by 2019.

China has been expanding its net for worldwide procurements of seafood, such as in the southern hemisphere. It has subsidized the construction of a new fishing port near Montevideo, Uruguay, at the cost of $200 million and is also said to be negotiating for acquisition of a fishing company in Argentina.

Instability of seafood prices is particularly difficult for the major kaiten-zushi chains, because they tend to set prices in round figures, such as 100, 200 and 300 yen per plate.

Kazuya Sugita, a writer on kaiten-zushi for the Minato Shimbun trade publication, remarked that since tuna supply is limited by international limits on the size of catch and several years are required to boost output at tuna farms, a shortfall in supply may lead to higher prices.

One strategy recently adopted by the restaurant chains is to mix and match, with a set price (880 yen, in the case of Kura Sushi, for a plate of five deluxe cuts), after which customers can fill up on a la carte items.

