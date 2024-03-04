'Moshi-Tora' speculates on how Trump's election might impact Japan's economy

In Japan's print media, the possibility of former U.S. president Donald J. Trump's election this coming November has been handily encapsulated into four syllables: Moshi-Tora, literally meaning "if Trump."

The expression has a built-in expiration date of November 6, 2024, being the date (Japan standard time) on which it will be known whether or not Donald J. Trump will return to the White House to serve a second term.

Shukan Shincho (March 7) is one of the first publications out the Moshi-Tora starting gate, with a five-page article that considers the ways Trump's election would be likely to affect Japan's economy.

"I predict that before the party nominating convention in August, Biden will courageously withdraw from the race. If he designates Michelle Obama to run in his stead, I suppose the election will be thrown into chaos," Yoichi Shimada, professor emeritus at Fukui Prefectural University remarked, adding "If Biden remains in the race, Trump is likely to win. There's also a chance that Green Party candidate Jill Stein will siphon off votes from Biden."

A website named Real Clear Politics regularly posts American voter preferences based on the average results of about a dozen major national polls. According to its February 22 posting, Trump led Biden by 46.1% to 44.2%.

Hidetoshi Tashiro, chief economist at Infinity LLC reviews Trump's previous record as president.

"During his previous administration, he advocated the principle of 'America first,' and adopted protectionist policies that prioritized the US over its allies," Tashiro pointed out. "This took such forms as the permanent U.S. withdrawal from the TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership).

"This time he's said to be proposing what he calls 'Agenda 47,' that will resume such policies. He's also likely to revoke China's most favored nation trading status. U.S. imports of steel, pharmaceuticals and other goods will be reduced incrementally, and investments in China by U.S. firms will be discouraged."

The above actions will certainly involve Japan.

"They're an overall indication of America's withdrawal from the free trade system," Tashiro continues. "That will constitute a lethal blow to Japan. Agenda 47 advocates applying the 'an eye for an eye' position on tariffs, so if the tariffs that trading partners apply to a U.S. product are higher than those of the U.S., the U.S. will match that rate.

"Take imported beef, for example. Japan applies a protective tariff on imported beef of 23.1%. If the U.S. adopts retaliatory measures, it's possible that the same rate would be applied to all Japanese exports to the U.S."

"Simple logic follows that such a move would raise prices, negatively impacting U.S. consumers' standard of living. Corporate profits would nosedive, likely causing Japan's stock prices to plummet," Tashiro said.

"In terms of U.S. diplomacy, there's a likelihood that the 'America first' position will see a reduction in America's engagement in foreign affairs," remarked Toshihiro Nagahama, chief economist at the Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute. "For instance, if reduced U.S. support for Ukraine gives Russia an advantage, that's likely to engender a perception that 'the country that attacks will be victorious,' which is likely to affect the international order. If the risk of international conflicts increases, this could result in a crisis over Taiwan, and as risks of armed conflict increase, it will necessarily result in a drop in stock prices."

"Amidst the current economic slowdown in China, currently negatively affected by the hard-hit real estate market and other sectors, Japanese firms doing business there -- particularly in industrial robotics and factory automation -- are also likely to be hit hard," says Yasuhiko Fukano, a financial planner. "And companies like Uniqlo, which depend on China for a high percentage of their business, might also fall prey to China's hardline policies.

"As for the U.S., which puts a strong emphasis on its rivalry with China, Japan's importance will not change," a source in the financial sector is quoted as saying. "However, unlike the way things were with former prime minister Shinzo Abe, Japan doesn't have anyone who can work deals with Mr Trump while maintaining an amicable personal relationship. The United States is in the red in its trade with Japan, and the fear exists that Japan will be saddled with unfavorable conditions, including the 10% worldwide tariff on foreign imports being proposed by Trump."

